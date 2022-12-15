Expansion of ambulance transfer services to enhance patient experience and improve access to emergency care

CANADA, December 15 - Islanders now have better access to emergency care with expanded ambulance transfer services that will enhance the patient experience and relieve pressure on the health care system.

In collaboration with Island EMS, two new-dedicated ambulance transfer units began operating earlier this week to provide non-urgent transfers across Prince Edward Island. By improving service delivery for scheduled, non-emergency transfers, emergency ambulances that previously completed most of these transfers will now be better positioned and have more availability to respond to 9-1-1 calls.

The new ambulance transfer units provide low acuity, non-urgent, or scheduled transfer requests throughout the health care system using vehicles staffed by a paramedic and assisted by a transport operator with medical responder training. As part of this expansion, new patient flow coordinators have been added to enhance the patient experience and enable further collaboration across health zones. In total, 10 new team members have been hired and trained to support the new ambulance transfer service.

The ambulance transfer units will not respond to emergency calls and will only be used in non-emergency situations of patient transfer, such as moves to and from health facilities. Health PEI estimates that up to 60 per cent of patients per week could be transferred between health facilities using the new class of ambulance dedicated for patient transfers.

This initiative is part of the work underway by the Government of Prince Edward Island and health care partners to alleviate pressure on the province’s health care system and improve access to timely health care for Islanders.

“Our province’s health care system is in the process of a renewal that will see us expand local services and make the most of the abilities of the Island’s health professionals. The move to ambulance transfer units will allow us to make the best use of our skilled paramedics and continue to enhance our emergency medical services.” – Ernie Hudson, Minister, Health and Wellness

“Health PEI is extremely supportive of this collaboration. Together, we’ve found an innovative way to better use resources, which aims to improve timeliness of interfacility patient transfers and also leaves valuable paramedicine services in our communities where they’re needed most.” – Dylana Arsenault, Executive Director of Hospital Services and Patient Flow, Health PEI

“Every day, our network of healthcare professionals work together to ensure Islanders receive the best care possible in the right place, at the right time. This collaboration is another important tool that will further allow paramedics to focus on providing high-quality emergency care to Islanders who need it in communities across the province.” – James Orchard, General Manager, Island EMS

“The expansion of ambulance transfer services is another positive step to provide Islanders with a positive, safe and seamless patient experience. The collaboration across our team and entire health care system has been amazing. We look forward to continuing to work together to improve access to care for all Islanders.” – Amber Fall, Patient Flow Coordinator, Island EMS

