Hundreds of opportunities for Islanders to ensure their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are up-to-date, extended protection against the viruses

CANADA, December 15 - There are still hundreds of available appointments this month for Islanders to get vaccinated for influenza (flu) or their next dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Health PEI clinics across the province and extend their protection against these viruses through the winter seasons.

Influenza and COVID-19 are both circulating in PEI. Across the country, children are being impacted more severely by influenza. To date this season there have been 12 children hospitalized in PEI for influenza. Health care providers are reminding Islanders that there is still time and opportunity to get vaccinated before the holidays to better protect themselves and loved ones from becoming seriously ill from either virus.

Health PEI is offering Public Health Nursing Community Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics in communities across the province, including Souris, Montague, Charlottetown, Summerside and O’Leary. There are four clinic types for Islanders to choose from based on their age: Flu/COVID-19 clinics for children 6 months to 4 years of age, Flu/COVID-19 clinics for children 5 to 11 years of age, Flu/COVID-19 clinics for those 12 years of age and older, and Flu only clinics for individuals of any age.

Flu vaccinations are also available through family physician or nurse practitioner offices and at community pharmacies across the province for those 5 years of age and older. Islanders 12 years of age and older can also get their COVID-19 vaccine (primary series or booster dose) at a COVID-19 partner pharmacy.

FluMist® (nasal spray) is available only at the Public Health Nursing Community Flu Vaccination Clinics and at some family physician and nurse practitioner offices. Individuals over 65 years of age are recommended to receive the influenza High-Dose Vaccine this year. The High-Dose Vaccine is currently available at the Public Health Nursing Community Flu Vaccination Clinics, as well as community pharmacies across the province.

Prince Edward Island follows the current National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommendations for COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations.

It is strongly recommended that Islanders stay up to date with their vaccines, this includes getting the seasonal flu vaccine and getting a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if it has been more than 6 months since your last dose. It is safe to get both vaccines at the same time.

Islanders are reminded that it should be at least 8 weeks since their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before they get their second dose. Islanders 5 years of age and older are recommended to receive a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Islanders previously infected with COVID-19 should wait three months following onset of symptoms or a positive test result (if no symptoms were experienced) before getting their next dose of COVID-19 vaccine to get the best possible protection.

Islanders can book an appointment for their child or themselves to get an influenza and/or COVID-19 vaccine at clinic either online at PrinceEdwardIsland.ca/GetTheVaccine or by calling the vaccination booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303.

Islanders who need to cancel or reschedule their appointment at a Flu or COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic can do so through the online booking tool or by calling the vaccination booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303, or by connecting with the primary care office or pharmacy where they booked their appointment.

For more information about Prince Edward Island’s Flu Vaccination Program, including frequently asked questions, visit PrinceEdwardIsland.ca/Flu.

For more information about Prince Edward Island’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program, including frequently asked questions and facts, visit PrinceEdwardIsland.ca/COVIDVaccine.

Media Contact:

Dave Atkinson

Health PEI

datkinson@gov.pe.ca

(902) 213-5936