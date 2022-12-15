Major Healthcare Expansion Includes More Services in More Locations

CANADA, December 15 - More beds, more operating rooms and two new and larger emergency departments are among the elements of More, Faster: The Action for Health Build, a comprehensive plan for improving healthcare services for Nova Scotians.

“Our healthcare professionals deserve modern facilities that enable them to provide the best care for their patients. It’s important for their work and their mental health and well-being. If we are serious about recruiting more people to join them, we need to give them a workplace they want to be in,” said Premier Tim Houston. “This will be expensive. But this is about getting it right and saving time.”

The government announced today, December 15, it is in the final stages of concluding an agreement under the existing Halifax Infirmary procurement process for Plenary PCL Health to build a new patient tower with four additional operating rooms and a new emergency department. A new cancer care centre will also be built at the infirmary site.

The government also shared details of new builds and major expansions of existing facilities to better serve some of the fastest-growing areas in Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM). Other elements of the government’s plan include:

expanding Dartmouth General Hospital to include a new emergency department and more beds

adding new in-patient services at the Cobequid Community Health Centre in Lower Sackville

building two standalone transition-to-community centres in HRM, including one near the Bayers Lake Community Outpatient Centre.

“We are well past the starting point. The agreements have already been signed for the land for new off-site builds in HRM. Considerable work has already been done on the design of the new patient tower,” said Premier Houston. “The work will proceed without delay and shovels will be in the ground much sooner than what would have been possible under the previous plan.”

Additionally, the government will work with the medical community and related community organizations to begin planning on the construction of:

a new mental health and addictions campus

a new Nova Scotia Rehabilitation and Arthritis Centre

a new Heart Health Centre of Excellence.

The Province will plan to move patients out of distressed areas of the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre prior to the completion of the new patient tower, as well as relocate lab services from the MacKenzie Building.

Quotes: The new plan will advance many of the priorities outlined in Action for Health, including the need to make smart investments to make healthcare more accessible and more responsive to the needs of Nova Scotians. It will also support our hard-working healthcare workers, who deserve cutting-edge facilities to support them in caring for patients. Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness The new plan will not only improve healthcare services for Nova Scotians, it will benefit Nova Scotia’s construction industry for years to come and provide much more flexibility when planning future health services. Colton LeBlanc, Minister responsible for healthcare redevelopment projects This is great news for patients, for providers and for the future of healthcare in the province. It will benefit all Nova Scotians requiring care at the QEll and provide much-needed enhancements for responding to the need for more and better health services for residents within. Dr. Christine Short, Senior Medical Director of Redevelopment, Central Zone, Nova Scotia Health

Quick Facts: the redevelopment of the Halifax Infirmary site was first announced in 2016 and was estimated to take eight to 10 years to complete

the updated plan will allow for the construction of various builds to be undertaken concurrently

