Travel Advisory: Route 6 Paving at Glenbridge Bridge Scheduled for Saturday, December 17

RHODE ISLAND, December 15 - The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will start paving on Route 6 East and West on Saturday, December 17 in the area of the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge, just east of the Killingly Street interchange. This will require lane closures.

The Saturday paving will be on the eastbound side starting at 7:00 a.m., 1500 feet before and after the bridge and concluding at 3:00 p.m. Travelers should expect alternating lane closures and some delays. A second operation will start Monday, December 19 at 6:00 a.m. on the westbound side with the same parameters and concluding at 2:00 p.m.

Start times have been coordinated to cause the least impact to traffic possible. Daytime paving is required on this project because of the cold weather.

The paving is part of the ongoing Glenbridge Avenue Bridge project. RIDOT successfully installed the bridge in just one week this fall. The Glenbridge Avenue Bridge and 13 other bridges and culverts in Providence, Scituate, Foster, Glocester and Smithfield were repaired or replaced as part of an $8.6 million project.

The replacement of the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act . RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

Travel Advisory: Route 6 Paving at Glenbridge Bridge Scheduled for Saturday, December 17

