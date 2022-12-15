Sahag-Mesrob 501(c)(3) Receives $100,000 Donation from Vezbi Super App

40th anniversary Tree Planting ceremony

ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School is proud to announce that it is the recipient of a $100,000 donation from the Vezbi Super App in Vezbi corporate stock equity, eligible to be liquidated over 5 years, as part of its Project Seva. Along with the donation, Vezbi will be creating custom Micro-apps and Communities for the use by Sahag-Mesrob and its members and those it serves.

Vezbi Super App’s Project Seva is based on the concept of selfless service that is performed without any expectation of result or award for performing it, an act of compassion and care for others above oneself. Vezbi is rewarding those organizations to help them carry out their mission and goals by utilizing the Vezbi Super App platform and resources to assist them.

About Vezbi

Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. All businesses, users and agencies are welcome to join Vezbi as long as they meet the technical requirements and rules set forth in the Terms of Service and related documents. Vezbi is available on both iOS & Android.

To learn more about Vezbi, please visit www.vezbi.com.



About Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School

Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School is a Preschool to Jr. High School in Altadena. It was established in 1980. The purpose of the school is to provide the children of our community a Christ centered education, within an Armenian heritage and culture enrichment program, wherein each student becomes acquainted with Christian teaching and faith, the Armenian language and excellence in learning under disciplined conditions. The activities of the school shall be non-political and non-sectarian.

Contact: Sahag-Mesrob

Name: Maral Aroyan-Boyadjian

Email: mboyadjian@sahagmesrobschool.org

To learn more about our school, please visit our website https://www.sahagmesrobschool.org/main.php