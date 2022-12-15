Submit Release
Ocean Power Technologies to Participate in a Fireside Chat with Water Tower Research on Friday, December 16

/EIN News/ -- MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that as part of the Company’s ongoing commitment to connecting with the investor community, it will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Water Tower Research (WTR) at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 16, 2022 followed by a brief question-and-answer session.

Shawn Severson, coverage analyst of OPT for WTR, will be joined by Dr. Philipp Stratmann, Chief Executive Officer for OPT, who will discuss OPT’s history and business, including recent deployments and other publicly announced customer projects. “I am looking forward to discussing OPT, our autonomous and roaming ocean intelligence solutions, and our approach to further commercial growth with Water Tower Research” said OPT CEO Dr. Philipp Stratmann when asked about the upcoming conversation.

The replay of the presentation will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the OPT website at investors.oceanpowertechnologies.com.

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services through our wholly owned subsidiary Marine Advanced Robotics. We are headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, and have offices in Houston, Texas, and Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

