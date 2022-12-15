There were 1,503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,874 in the last 365 days.
Under Secretary Nuland’s Meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland met with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today ahead of attending the briefinghosted by India at the UN Security Council on counter-terrorism. They discussed preparations for India’s G20 presidency and our bilateral and multilateral efforts to support security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and globally.
