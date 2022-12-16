Alternative Healthcare LA Partner with Sebastian Hospice, Inc. to expand RPM, Hospice Care with Residential Placement

Alternative Healthcare LA, Evidence-Based Connected Health Technology, partners with Sebastian Hospice, Inc. to provide RPM for Chronic diseases & Hospice Care

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Healthcare LA announced Partnership with Sebastian Hospice, Inc. To expand Hospice Care Service's and Residential Placement for Post Hospital Discharged Patients including Remote Patient Monitoring for Chronic Illnesses.

Sebastian Hospice, Inc. expanded residential placement services is now open to admit patients throughout Southern California. After a year of collaboration with Dr. Robert L Jamison and Alternative Healthcare LA, Chronic Care Management Group we can now offer Remote Patient Monitoring and Residential placement for our Hospice Patients with facilities all over Southern California.

“We are very pleased to expand our services and open new residential placement and admit our patients to multiple locations, eliminating any additional waiting for placement for these individuals and their families,” said Winifred Okolie, president and CEO of Sebastian Hospice. “The added properties are furnished for optimal comfort and convenience, and our staff is ready to care for more patients. Thanks to the incredible community support we received over the last year; we are grateful to have completed this important project to enhance access to community care before the start of 2023.”

“With Remote Patient Monitoring and residential placement, we're having 70% more capacity. Sebastian hospice patients who need increased services or have an insufficient caregiver system at home will not have to wait any longer than necessary to be admitted receiving around-the-clock comfort care at Hospice House.”

Dr. Robert L Jamison, founder of Alternative Healthcare LA and Behavioral Health Provider has been appointed to serve as Program Director at Sebastian Hospice. He will bring his expertise in Chronic Care Management to offer Remote Patient Monitoring and provide FDA Approved devices for our patients with chronic diseases. As Director of the facility services, Dr. Jamison will bring 35 years of medical experience working in numerous hospitals in acute care setting.

This is a special time for our long-time staff and new employees as we embrace the opportunities to provide specialized care and personalized support for many more families. We have always wanted the ability to admit more families and, now that this new residential placement is available, our staff stands ready to ensure each and every new family that enters the facility will receive the best care and attention throughout their most challenging times.”

Each residents receives 24-7 care from staff and features a sitting area and easy-chair sleeper. The facility also has gathering rooms, a kitchen, a chapel and a children’s game room.

Sebastian Hospice, Inc. House is the only general inpatient and residential facility for hospice patients in California that offer Residential Placement and a Remote Patient Monitoring Program. For more information or to speak with our admissions office please contact Dr. Robert L Jamison at (213) 258-5112 or Winifred Okolie at (818) 554-4523 or visit our website at www.alternativehealthcarela.com

About Sebastian Hospice, Inc.

Sebastian Hospice Care Inc is a hospice care center situated at Simi Valley, California. This palliative care is Medicare certified, hence if you are covered by Medicare, Medicare will pay the hospice for your care. Sebastian Hospice Care Inc accommodated approx. 18 Medicare beneficiaries whose average age was 84 years in CY2016. Unique hospice identification number provided by Medicare to this hospice care is 551574. Sebastian Hospice Care Inc comes under the CMS regional office located at San Francisco. This CMS regional office covers all hospices located in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Pacific Territories. Services provided at Sebastian Hospice Care Inc mainly includes home health aide, counseling, homemaker, medical social services, medical supply services, nursing services, occupational therapy, physician services, physical therapy, short term inpatient care, speech pathology services.

About Alternative Healthcare LA

Founded by Robert L. Jamison, Ph.D. in 2010, Alternative Healthcare LA is an Integrated Physician Medical Group, in association with Psychology Associate, Inc. Dr. Jamison is a 35-year healthcare professional with a 20-year background as a former Fellowship Trained Physician Assistant in General, Cardiovascular, Neurology & Plastic surgery. Alternative Healthcare LA was established to assist practices in remote locations with their medical and chronic diseases care needs, with (RPM) Remote Patient Monitoring.