Financial Entity Brett Kulman Implements Tax-Efficient Income Strategies to Enjoy Financial Confidence in Retirement

Southampton, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - Brett C. Kulman, a Southampton, New York-based financial entity, unveiled its tax-efficient income strategies for his clients to enjoy peace of mind in retirement. The strategies focus on strengthening retirement portfolios and nest eggs by reducing taxes.

"I enjoy assisting people in their financial journey," said Kulman. "Whether it's navigating retirement portfolios or insurance products, I want to be an asset to them and set them and their families up for a successful life."

Through a variety of strategies, Kulman and his team help set their clients up for tax-efficient retirement. Utilizing options like Roth IRAs, health savings accounts (HSA), purchasing municipal bonds, and capitalizing on long-term capital gains rates. He has helped his clients save thousands of dollars in taxes.

Brett Kulman

Brett and his team believe that success in life comes from balance and a positive, confident outlook. He utilizes education as a way to bring his clients confidence in investing for their future.

"So many people do not realize the tax implications when it comes to retirement income," added Kulman. "Tax is money our clients set aside and earned that they will never see again. If we do not have a strong plan in place to create income and build tax-efficient wealth, they can be subject to large tax amounts. The good news is that we can circumvent this."

