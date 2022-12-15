Media Advisory - Minister Blair to address media at the FPT Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Emergency Management

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, will co-host the meeting of Federal-Provincial-Territorial (FPT) Ministers for Emergency Management, alongside the Honourable Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services of Yukon and the Honourable Doyle Piwniuk, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure of Manitoba.

Media will be provided opportunities to capture b-roll and observe opening remarks at 9:00 a.m. and are also invited to attend the closing press conference at 3:30 p.m.

The afternoon media availability will be accessible in person and by teleconference. Following the media availability, Minister Blair and co-chairs Ministers Mostyn and Piwniuk, will take questions from the media.

