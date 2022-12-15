Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,899 in the last 365 days.

Stem Cell Therapy Global Market to Reach $900.08 Million by 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stem Cell Therapy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Cell Source; By Therapeutic Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stem cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 900.08 million by 2030 according to a new study. The report  gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The growing prevalence of chronic disorders, increasing GMP certification approvals for cell therapy production with higher spending in medical research, and the growing number of clinical studies related to stem cell therapies are driving the market.

Increasing collaboration activities by market players are expected to drive the growth of the global market. For instance, in May 2018, Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise collaborated with AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals to develop stem cell therapies in cardiovascular diseases using Procella Therapeutics' stem cell technology.

COVID-19 has opened up new avenues for stem cell therapy. For Covid-19 patients, several stem cell-based regenerative medicine therapy clinical trials were conducted. Clinical trials are recognized as indispensable components of the pharmaceutical industry and the best hope for patients suffering from diseases.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Report Highlights

  • The allogenic type accounted for a significant market revenue in 2021 due to the growing demand for omidubicel used to treat cancer patients.
  • The adipose tissue-derived stem cell will acquire largest market revenue in 2021 as it poses properties such as self-sustainability and multipotential differentiation.
  • Musculoskeletal disorders segment is anticipated to hold a significant share due to rising R&D expenditures in stem cell therapies to cure these disorders.
  • North America accounted for the largest market revenue due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and rising R&D units in this region.

The publisher has segmented the stem cell therapy market report based on type, cell source, therapeutic application, and regions:
Stem Cell Therapy, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Stem Cell Therapy, Cell Source Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Adipose Tissue-derived MSCs (Mesenchymal Stem Cells)
  • Bone Marrow-derived MSCs
  • Placental/Umbilical Cord-derived MSCs
  • Other Cell Sources

Stem Cell Therapy, Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • Musculoskeletal Disorders
  • Wounds & Injuries
  • Cardiovascular Diseases
  • Surgeries
  • Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases
  • Neurological Diseases
  • Other Therapeutic Applications

Stem Cell Therapy, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Insights

5. Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Type

6. Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Cell Source

7. Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Therapeutic Application

8. Global Stem Cell Therapy Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Advanced Cell Technology Inc.
  • Angel Biotechnology
  • Bioheart Inc.
  • Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
  • Caladrius Biosciences
  • Celgene Corporation
  • Cellartis AB
  • CellGenix GmbH
  • Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc.
  • Gamida Cell
  • Genea Biocells
  • Kite Pharma
  • Lonza
  • Osiris Therapeutics
  • PromoCell GmbH
  • STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
  • Tigenix
  • Waisman Biomanufacturing.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3rlc5i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stem-cell-therapy-global-market-to-reach-900-08-million-by-2030--301704408.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

You just read:

Stem Cell Therapy Global Market to Reach $900.08 Million by 2030

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.