LBMC ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF OPERATING AND FINANCIAL OFFICER, NEW CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER TO COMPANY LEADERSHIP POSITIONS

Nashville, Tennessee, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, one of the Southeast's largest accounting and business consulting firms, today announced the addition of Scott Bowman as the company's new Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer and Thanigs Muthu as its new Chief Information Officer.

Bowman joins the company after serving as CEO of Tennessee Extracts, LLC (Tennex), following longtime LBMC executive John Litchfield, who has transitioned to the new CFO of LBMC Financial Services.

Muthu previously worked as the national technology leader for Deloitte, concluding a 24-year career with the company leading digital transformation with more than 800 IT professionals across four continents.

"As LBMC continues to grow and we look to our future, Scott and Thanigs bring specific skills to our company that will focus on improving our efficiency and operations and finding opportunities to enhance our technological capabilities that will benefit our internal team and produce excellent results for our clients," said Jeff Drummonds, chief executive officer of LBMC.

"Bowman and Muthu will initially focus on a series of process-improvement projects and utilizing technological strategies to identify new business opportunities for the company," Drummonds said.

Bowman holds accounting degrees from the University of Tennessee, starting his CPA career with Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young as an auditor. He later worked for healthcare and manufacturing companies as a CFO and COO. His past experiences include executive positions at Currie Medical Specialties Inc., Med Quist/Spheris (3M) and Wheelhouse, LLC.

"I've worked with several of LBMC's leaders as a client and peer, so I know first-hand the quality of the great people and the dedication to a superior client experience. LBMC lives its culture, which includes a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and those factors, along with the opportunity to prepare for future growth and operational excellence, is one that I could not pass up," Bowman said.

Muthu has engineering degrees from Bharathiyar University, Government College of Technology in Coimbatore, India, and he received a Master of Business Administration degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He joined Deloitte as a programmer, rising through the company to lead an enterprise digital transformation, and is considered a leading expert on leveraging technology for business growth. Muthu believes strongly in transforming business processes through technology strategy and bringing excellence in delivery.

"One of my passions is developing value for a business, especially growth potential, through technology. LBMC has experienced such rapid growth, and by continuing to invest in technology and leveraging our resources and capabilities, we can grow even further in the next few years. Driving an innovative technology strategy to increase productivity and build our company offers so many possibilities for us," Muthu said.

About LBMC

LBMC is a 2022 Forbes Top Recommended Firm, one of the Southeast's largest accounting and business consulting firms and a Top 40 firm in the nation serving approximately 10,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. LBMC has more than 750 employees, with offices in Chattanooga, Nashville (Brentwood), and Knoxville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today offers a broad range of advisory and business consulting needs for its client base. LBMC is an industry leader in financial, human resources, technology, information security and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. For more information, visit www.lbmc.com.

Attachments

Lisa Namm LBMC 6153092356 lisa.namm@lbmc.com