Attorney General Ford Announces Award Approval for Luqris Thompson Following Wrongful Incarceration

Carson City, NV — Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford is pleased to announce that the Nevada Board of Examiners approved the award of compensation for Luqris Thompson on Wednesday following the Eighth Judicial District Court granting a Certificate of Innocence and an award of $351,390.40 as compensation for the time Thompson spent incarcerated following his wrongful conviction in 2007. Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Gloria Sturman entered stipulated orders for the award and certificate on Oct. 31, 2022.

"I'm thrilled that Mr. Thompson has been officially declared an innocent man after serving time for a crime he did not commit," said AG Ford. “While no amount of money can ever replace our freedom, I hope that this award will help Mr. Thompson restart the life that should never have been interrupted. I want to thank the attorneys in my office who have worked tirelessly on this case."

In April of 2007, two men, neither of whom knew Thompson, committed a robbery in the parking lot of a Las Vegas condominium complex where Thompson resided. Thompson was subsequently arrested and convicted of conspiracy to commit a crime, burglary, robbery, first degree kidnapping and attempted grand larceny auto, despite no physical evidence linking him to the crime.

Thompson received a sentence of nine to 23 years, but steadfastly maintained his innocence throughout his trial and imprisonment. In 2012, one of the actual perpetrators — who had pled guilty and spent nearly four years incarcerated — contacted Thompson’s stepfather and told him that Thompson was innocent. This led to further investigation whereby both of the actual perpetrators confessed in sworn statements and exonerated Thompson.

In 2019, the Nevada Legislature adopted Assembly Bill 267, later amended by Assembly Bill 104 (2021), setting out a framework to compensate persons who have been wrongfully incarcerated if they can prove, by a preponderance of the evidence, that they did not commit the crime for which they were convicted, were not an accomplice, and did not otherwise cause their own conviction. Additional costs, including reasonable attorney fees, educational expenses, counseling services and certain other reimbursements are also permitted. Thompson is the seventh person in Nevada to receive a Certificate of Innocence under this statute.

This matter was handled by the Attorney General’s Post-Conviction Unit by Chief Deputy Attorney General Heather Procter, Deputy Attorney General Jaimie Stilz and Deputy Attorney General Sheryl Serreze.

###