Update No. 2: Vermont State Police provides update on fatal shooting in St. Johnsbury

Vermont State Police provides update on fatal shooting in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vermont (Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022) — As the investigation into Wednesday’s fatal shooting in St. Johnsbury continues, the Vermont State Police is able to identify the victim as Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, who lived in the home at 78 Hastings Street where the incident occurred.

An autopsy performed Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the torso, and the manner of death to be a homicide.

Investigators have completed processing the scene where the shooting occurred. The state police continues to ask that anyone with information that could assist investigators call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation proceeds.

***Update No. 1, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022***

Maj. Dan Trudeau, commander of the Vermont State Police Criminal Division, will be available to discuss this case with members of the media at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury. The barracks is located at 1068 U.S. Route 5.

***Initial news release, 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death in St. Johnsbury.

The investigation began after the St. Johnsbury Police Department received a call at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday requesting a welfare check at 78 Hastings St. for a report that an individual may have been shot. Responding officers arrived on scene and confirmed that an individual was deceased inside the residence. St. Johnsbury police requested the Vermont State Police respond and lead the investigation.

This investigation is in its earliest stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit. The St. Johnsbury Police Department is providing assistance.

Following processing of the crime scene by investigators, the body of the victim will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending further investigation notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

