Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator Arrested for Theft

December 15, 2022

SIGOURNEY, Iowa – On December 13, 2022, the Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Gene Smith (66) was arrested for Theft in the 2nd Degree a Class D Felony based on an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Office of the State Auditor conducted an audit of the Keokuk County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) on February 10, 2021. During the audit it was determined Larry Smith, Emergency Management Coordinator, was authorized by the Keokuk County Emergency Management Commission (EMC) to purchase a 2018 Chevy Silverado for the EMA. On September 5, 2018, Larry Smith traded in the agency’s 2006 Ford F-350, diesel truck for $800 to a Fleet Dealership. On September 5, 2018, Larry Smith purchased the 2006 Ford F-350 from the Fleet Dealership for his personal use and ownership for $800. The vehicle was estimated to be valued at $6,600 to $14,400 based on NADA and Kelly Blue Book estimates. The State Auditor’s Office stated because the trade-in amount received for the vehicle was less than its value, the EMA incurred additional costs. As part of their investigation the State Auditor’s Office released its audit findings to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, the Keokuk County Attorney’s Office, the Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation. Due to the potential conflict of interest, Keokuk County Attorney Amber Thompson referred the case to the Washington County Attorney’s Office and to the Division of Criminal Investigation for additional investigation.



On December 14, 2022, Larry Smith submitted a letter of resignation from his position as the Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Although criminal charges have been filed, this continues to be an ongoing criminal investigation conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Washington County Attorney’s Office.

No further information will be released at this time.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.



Photo: Larry Gene Smith



