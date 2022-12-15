Holiday Festivities and Safety Tips will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

MARYLAND, December 15 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, December 15, 2022

“ This Winter We Shelter Together” campaign will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Michelle Ramirez, community outreach specialist at Montgomery Parks; Gaby Romo, founder of “This Winter We Shelter Together” campaign; and Oscar Mendez, program manager with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS). The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

This holiday season, Montgomery Parks brings you the Garden of Lights, an outdoor, walk-through winter light display featuring glimmering one-of-a-kind displays adorning the flowerbeds and pathways throughout Brookside Gardens. The Montgomery Parks’ exquisite walk-through light show features 1.5 million LED lights. Many light forms are crafted into original works depicting flowers, animals and other natural elements found in the garden. The exhibit is open nightly through Jan. 1, 2023, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The holiday season is a great time to contribute and give a helping hand to those in need. For the third consecutive year, the “This Winter We Shelter Together” campaign is fundraising to purchase new blankets and scarves to benefit Latino families during the winter season. The distributions will begin in January and will take place at various locations, including the Consulate of El Salvador in Silver Spring and the Consulate of Guatemala in Rockville.

Additionally, the show will cover tips for celebrating safely this holiday season. As we buy gifts for our loved ones, it is essential to keep in mind the safety of our children and buy toys that match your child’s ability and interest. It is important to follow the age guidance and other safety information on toy packaging. Once gifts are opened, immediately discard any plastic wrap and packaging so it doesn’t become a hazard for children. Moreover, as families decorate their Christmas trees, there are safety guidelines to follow. Live Christmas trees must be watered regularly and the lights should be checked to help prevent fires. Also, it is important to look for fire resistant labels when buying an artificial tree. Oscar Mendez will discuss additional recommendations, as we continue to decorate homes for the upcoming festivities.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.






