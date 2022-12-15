Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,831 in the last 365 days.

Gritstone bio to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop the world’s most potent vaccines, today announced that Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference occurring January 9-12, 2023 in San Francisco. The presentation will take place on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 9:45 - 10:25 AM Pacific Time in Elizabethan A conference room.

A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://ir.gritstonebio.com/investors/events. An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

About Gritstone bio
Gritstone is working to create the world’s most potent vaccines. We leverage our innovative vectors and payloads to train multiple arms of the immune system to attack critical disease targets and have programs in viral diseases and solid tumors. Independently and with our partners, we are advancing a portfolio of product candidates with the aim of improving patient outcomes and eliminating disease. www.gritstonebio.com

Gritstone Contacts
Investors:
George E. MacDougall
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Gritstone bio, Inc.
ir@gritstone.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
(973) 271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Gritstone bio to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.