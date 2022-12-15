Submit Release
Southbound I-79 Roadway Repair this Weekend in Franklin Park

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway repair work on southbound I-79 in Franklin Park Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night, December 16 through Sunday afternoon, December 18 weather permitting.

Two southbound lanes will close to traffic around-the-clock from 7 p.m. Friday night continuously through 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Interstate 79.  Concrete pavement patching will occur just north of Rochester Road between the Wexford (Exit 73) interchange and I-279 (Parkway North).

Motorists should expect delays especially during peak travel times.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for the I-79 Neville Island Bridge rehabilitation including traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – I-79” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNewsand like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportationand Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

 MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


