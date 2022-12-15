Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,881 in the last 365 days.

MDE Earns Approval from U.S. Department of Education to Use Cambridge Assessment in Corinth School District

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: Dec. 15, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) earned approval on Nov. 30 from the U. S. Department of Education (ED) to use the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (Cambridge Assessment) as the state high school assessments in the Corinth School District and other districts that choose to adopt the Cambridge program.

The approval will allow the MDE to include Cambridge high school assessment scores in the state accountability system for the 2022-23 school year.

“Mississippi is one of four states to clear the U.S. Department of Education’s rigorous peer review process to implement a locally selected, nationally recognized high school assessment in the state’s accountability system,” said Dr. Kim S. Benton, state superintendent of education, interim. “We are working with Corinth to provide additional information to the U.S. Department of Education to ensure this approval will extend beyond the 2022-23 school year.”

The Corinth School District worked with MDE to gain ED approval for Mississippi to use the Cambridge Assessment in place of the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) for its high school courses because the district has used the Cambridge curriculum since 2010.

The ED approval cleared the way for the Corinth School District to only administer Cambridge end-of-course assessments for high school English Language Arts, mathematics, science and U.S. History. Previously, Corinth’s high school students had to take both MAAP and Cambridge end-of-course assessments.

“Receiving this approval from the U.S. Department of Education is very affirming and encouraging after a four-year process,” said Dr. Lee Childress, superintendent of Corinth School District. “This approval allows us to continue providing our students with a world-class 21st-century educational experience. We are grateful for the steadfast support of the Corinth community during this time and appreciate the support and assistance of Cambridge International Assessment Program and the Mississippi Department of Education during this process.”

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news.

 

You just read:

MDE Earns Approval from U.S. Department of Education to Use Cambridge Assessment in Corinth School District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.