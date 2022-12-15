MDE Earns Approval from U.S. Department of Education to Use Cambridge Assessment in Corinth School District

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: Dec. 15, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) earned approval on Nov. 30 from the U. S. Department of Education (ED) to use the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (Cambridge Assessment) as the state high school assessments in the Corinth School District and other districts that choose to adopt the Cambridge program.

The approval will allow the MDE to include Cambridge high school assessment scores in the state accountability system for the 2022-23 school year.

“Mississippi is one of four states to clear the U.S. Department of Education’s rigorous peer review process to implement a locally selected, nationally recognized high school assessment in the state’s accountability system,” said Dr. Kim S. Benton, state superintendent of education, interim. “We are working with Corinth to provide additional information to the U.S. Department of Education to ensure this approval will extend beyond the 2022-23 school year.”

The Corinth School District worked with MDE to gain ED approval for Mississippi to use the Cambridge Assessment in place of the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) for its high school courses because the district has used the Cambridge curriculum since 2010.

The ED approval cleared the way for the Corinth School District to only administer Cambridge end-of-course assessments for high school English Language Arts, mathematics, science and U.S. History. Previously, Corinth’s high school students had to take both MAAP and Cambridge end-of-course assessments.

“Receiving this approval from the U.S. Department of Education is very affirming and encouraging after a four-year process,” said Dr. Lee Childress, superintendent of Corinth School District. “This approval allows us to continue providing our students with a world-class 21st-century educational experience. We are grateful for the steadfast support of the Corinth community during this time and appreciate the support and assistance of Cambridge International Assessment Program and the Mississippi Department of Education during this process.”