CHINGLISH CANTONESE WINE BAR WINS “BEST OF LAS VEGAS,” GOLD
Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar in Summerlin has been awarded the “Best of Las Vegas” Gold Medal for Best Chinese Food, along with Bronze Medal for Best Wine Bar.
The BEST Chinese food in Las Vegas can be found in Boca Park”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar in Summerlin has been awarded the “Best of Las Vegas” Gold Medal for Best Chinese Food, along with the Bronze Medal for Best Wine Bar. Famed for their perfectly balanced Cantonese dishes, along with fantastic wine pairings and craft cocktails, this recognition comes as an honor for the family-owned business. Founders Ken and Kitty Heck opened the restaurant two years ago, celebrating the restaurant’s anniversary in October, 2022. Their goal with Chinglish was to have the restaurant be a celebration of two food cultures coming together. Chinglish prides itself on bringing a truly unique flavor experience to Las Vegas.
Chinglish Co-Founder, Kitty Heck grew up tasting everything Chinglish has to offer, being the daughter of a Master Hong Kong Chef. Her father, Chef Po Fai Lam, has over 50 years of experience, cooking all around the World, including in locations such as Hong Kong, Beijing, and San Francisco. Chef Lam is well-known and highly regarded in the Asian cooking community. Kitty explains “What makes each recipe so unique is the element of “heart” that goes into them. Each dish has its own flare that takes each guest on a journey for the senses.”
In a city that thrives on nightlife, Chinglish offers a top-quality food and beverage experience, delivered in the Summerlin community. From catering to event planning and party hosting, Chinglish ensures that every single detail is taken care of.
Upcoming events at Chinglish include New Year’s Eve (12/31/22) and Chinese New Year (1/22/23). Chinglish will also be open from 5 PM – 10 PM on Christmas Eve and 4 PM to 10 PM on Christmas Day. To reserve, visit https://chinglishwinebar.com/reservations/.
ABOUT CHINGLISH
Chinglish is a family-operated restaurant that offers upscale Hong Kong cuisine in a western service style. The signature Poh Poh’s Dumplings are hand-folded daily by Chef Lam’s wife, Anna. The Peking Duck and Portuguese Fried Rice are known to be fan favorites of everyone who enters the restaurant. The signature cocktails and high-end wines are tailored to be paired with any of the dishes on the menu. Above all, Chinglish aims to provide an exceptional experience for customers and create connections with everyone who enters the restaurant. To experience Las Vegas’ gold standard in Chinese cuisine, visit https://chinglishwinebar.com/ for more information.
