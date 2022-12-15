Hain Celestial Completes Sale of Westbrae Natural® Brand

Furthers North America Portfolio Simplification Plan

/EIN News/ -- LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) (“Hain Celestial” or the “Company”), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life®, today announced that it has completed the divestiture of its Westbrae Natural® brand to Bush Brothers & Company. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.



Mark L. Schiller, Hain Celestial’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In our continuing journey to simplify the company and focus on the brands and categories with growth potential in line with our strategic direction, we are pleased to announce the divestiture of the Westbrae Natural® brand to Bush Brothers. The divestiture of this non-strategic brand represents another important step in simplifying our North America portfolio, while improving our future growth profile, margins and cash flow. The transaction allows us to focus more resources on driving distribution and expanding innovation on priority brands.”

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) is a leading organic and natural products company that has been committed to creating A Healthier Way of Life® since 1993. Headquartered in Lake Success, NY with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Hain Celestial’s food and beverage brands include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Earth’s Best®, Ella’s Kitchen®, Frank Cooper’s®, Garden of Eatin’®, Hartley’s®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney’s® (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, ParmCrisps®, Robertson’s®, Rose’s® (under license), Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Thinsters®, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. Hain Celestial’s personal care brands include Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®. For more information, visit hain.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, our beliefs or expectations relating to our future performance, results of operations and financial condition; our strategic initiatives; our business strategy; and our brand portfolio.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include: challenges and uncertainty resulting from the impact of competition; our ability to manage our supply chain effectively; input cost inflation, including with respect to freight and other distribution costs; foreign currency exchange risk; risks arising from the Russia-Ukraine war; disruption of operations at our manufacturing facilities; reliance on independent contract manufacturers; challenges and uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; changes to consumer preferences; customer concentration; reliance on independent distributors; the availability of natural and organic ingredients; risks associated with operating internationally; risks associated with outsourcing arrangements; our ability to execute our cost reduction initiatives and related strategic initiatives; our ability to identify and complete acquisitions or divestitures and our level of success in integrating acquisitions; our reliance on independent certification for a number of our products; the reputation of our Company and our brands; our ability to use and protect trademarks; general economic conditions; the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; cybersecurity incidents; disruptions to information technology systems; the impact of climate change; liabilities, claims or regulatory change with respect to environmental matters; potential liability if our products cause illness or physical harm; the highly regulated environment in which we operate; pending and future litigation; compliance with data privacy laws; compliance with our credit agreement; the discontinuation of LIBOR; our ability to issue preferred stock; the adequacy of our insurance coverage; impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; and other risks and matters described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in assumptions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Chris Mandeville

ICR

hain@icrinc.com

Media:

Robin Shallow

robin@robincomm.com