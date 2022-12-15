Submit Release
Quanex Building Products Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Another Year of Record Revenue and Earnings
Strong Free Cash Flow
Repaid $25 Million in Bank Debt in 4Q22
Balance Sheet and Liquidity Remain Strong

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months and twelve months ended October 31, 2022.  

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

    Three Months Ended October 31,
 		  Twelve Months Ended October 31,
($ in millions, except per share data)   2022   2021   2022   2021
Net Sales   $307.5   $291.8   $1,221.5   $1,072.1
Gross Margin   $67.5   $65.0   $268.5   $240.6
Gross Margin %   21.9%   22.3%   22.0%   22.4%
Net Income   $24.7   $20.9   $88.3   $57.0
Diluted EPS   $0.75   $0.62   $2.66   $1.70
                 
Adjusted Net Income   $25.0   $20.8   $88.9   $58.6
Adjusted Diluted EPS   $0.75   $0.62   $2.68   $1.75
Adjusted EBITDA   $38.7   $37.3   $152.5   $126.8
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %   12.6%   12.8%   12.5%   11.8%
                 
Cash Provided by Operating Activities   $48.1   $31.2   $98.0   $78.6
Free Cash Flow   $34.5   $23.2   $64.8   $54.6

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation table for additional information)

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We reported another year of record revenue and earnings. Our employees stepped up and performed extremely well throughout the year, despite having to navigate challenges related to the supply chain, inflation, and labor. Overall, our solid results for the fourth quarter and full year reflected the benefit from our pass-through pricing strategy. Volumes increased in our North American Fenestration segment during the fourth quarter, but volumes decreased in our other operating segments and foreign exchange had a negative impact.  

“Free Cash Flow increased significantly during the fourth quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. We were able to repay $25 million of bank debt during the quarter and our balance sheet remains strong.” (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section and the reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to cash provided by operating activities for additional information)

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results Summary   

Quanex reported net sales of $307.5 million during the three months ended October 31, 2022, which represents growth of 5.4% compared to $291.8 million for the same period of 2021. The Company reported net sales of $1.22 billion during the twelve months ended October 31, 2022, which represents growth of 13.9% compared to $1.07 billion for the same period of 2021. The increases were primarily attributable to higher prices related to the pass through of raw material cost inflation. The Company realized net sales growth of 14.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 18.9% for the full year in its North American Fenestration segment. In its North American Cabinet Components segment, Quanex reported net sales growth of 2.1% for the fourth quarter and 12.0% for the full year. Excluding the foreign exchange impact, the Company realized 5.2% and 14.2% net sales growth for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, in its European Fenestration segment. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increase in earnings for the three months and twelve months ended October 31, 2022 was mostly due to increased pricing and surcharges related to the pass through of raw material cost inflation and higher volumes in the North American Fenestration segment. In addition, because of updates to taxable differences for Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI), non-cash compensation, and bonus depreciation, the Company had a return to provision tax benefit of approximately $6 million in fiscal 2022.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

As of October 31, 2022, Quanex had total debt of $13.0 million and its leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA improved to (0.2x), or net debt free.   (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

The Company’s liquidity increased to $362.0 million as of October 31, 2022, consisting of $55.1 million in cash on hand plus availability under its new Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2027, less letters of credit outstanding.

Share Repurchases

Quanex’s Board authorized a $75 million share repurchase program in December of 2021. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The Company was in possession of material non-public information related to the previously disclosed acquisition of LMI Custom Mixing, LLC assets and therefore was not able to repurchase any shares of common stock during the three months ended October 31, 2022. As of October 31, 2022, approximately $68.4 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.

Outlook        

Mr. Wilson stated, “As previously disclosed, we acquired the assets of LMI Custom Mixing, LLC on November 1, 2022 for $92 million in cash. This acquisition fits the profitable growth strategy we unveiled when we reported earnings for the third quarter, and we look forward to realizing the related synergies. Our balance sheet remains strong even after accounting for the recent acquisition, and we are committed to executing on our plan and creating further value for shareholders.   

Our long-term view continues to be optimistic as the underlying fundamentals for the residential housing market remain positive. However, like last year, based on current macro indicators and recent conversations with our customers, we are taking a measured approach to 2023 guidance. As such, we believe it would be premature to give guidance at this time. We intend to re-visit guidance when we report earnings for the first quarter.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Friday, December 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT) to discuss the release. A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Quanex’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3e2f1725ab404b78b247eb855d31576a

Registered participants will receive an email containing conference call details for dial-in options. To avoid delays, it is recommended that participants dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay will be available for a limited time on the Company’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Presentations & Events.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, vinyl fencing, solar, refrigeration and cabinetry markets.  Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

For more information contact Scott Zuehlke, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, at 713-877-5327 or scott.zuehlke@quanex.com.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making.  Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance. Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities.  The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended October 31,   Twelve Months Ended October, 31
      2022       2021       2022       2021  
                 
Net sales   $ 307,532     $ 291,768     $ 1,221,502     $ 1,072,149  
Cost of sales     240,073       226,818       953,004       831,541  
Selling, general and administrative     29,334       27,668       117,108       115,967  
Restructuring charges     -       -       -       39  
Depreciation and amortization     9,555       10,189       40,109       42,732  
Operating income     28,570       27,093       111,281       81,870  
Interest expense     (710 )     (542 )     (2,559 )     (2,530 )
Other, net     136       109       1,041       754  
Income before income taxes     27,996       26,660       109,763       80,094  
Income tax expense     (3,329 )     (5,762 )     (21,427 )     (23,114 )
Net income   $ 24,667     $ 20,898     $ 88,336     $ 56,980  
                 
Earnings per common share, basic   $ 0.75     $ 0.63     $ 2.67     $ 1.72  
Earnings per common share, diluted   $ 0.75     $ 0.62     $ 2.66     $ 1.70  
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                
Basic     32,916       33,191       33,048       33,193  
Diluted     33,082       33,454       33,205       33,495  
                 
Cash dividends per share   $ 0.08     $ 0.08     $ 0.32     $ 0.32  
                 


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
         
    October 31, 2022   October 31, 2021
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 55,093     $ 40,061  
Accounts receivable, net     96,018       108,309  
Inventories, net     120,890       92,529  
Prepaid and other current assets     8,664       8,148  
Total current assets     280,665       249,047  
Property, plant and equipment, net     180,400       178,630  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     56,000       52,708  
Goodwill     137,855       149,205  
Intangible assets, net     65,035       82,410  
Other assets     4,662       5,323  
Total assets   $ 724,617     $ 717,323  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 77,907     $ 86,765  
Accrued liabilities     52,114       56,156  
Income taxes payable     1,049       6,038  
Current maturities of long-term debt     1,046       846  
Current operating lease liabilities     7,727       8,196  
Total current liabilities     139,843       158,001  
Long-term debt     29,628       52,094  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     49,286       45,367  
Deferred pension and postretirement benefits     3,917       4,737  
Deferred income taxes     22,277       21,965  
Liabilities for uncertain tax positions     1,361       1,388  
Other liabilities     13,470       13,989  
Total liabilities     259,782       297,541  
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock     372       373  
Additional paid-in-capital     251,947       254,162  
Retained earnings     337,456       259,718  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (49,422 )     (21,770 )
Treasury stock at cost     (75,518 )     (72,701 )
Total stockholders’ equity     464,835       419,782  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 724,617     $ 717,323  
         



QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
         
    Twelve Months Ended October, 31
      2022       2021  
Operating activities:        
Net income   $ 88,336     $ 56,980  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization     40,109       42,732  
Loss on the disposition of capital assets     109       3,039  
Stock-based compensation     2,291       1,970  
Deferred income tax     2,097       1,785  
Other, net     1,905       2,126  
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable     6,945       (19,017 )
Increase in inventory     (32,035 )     (31,382 )
Increase in other current assets     (970 )     (1,817 )
(Decrease) increase in accounts payable     (3,047 )     7,097  
(Decrease) increase in accrued liabilities     (3,159 )     16,212  
Decrease in income taxes payable     (5,192 )     (378 )
Increase (decrease) in deferred pension and postretirement benefits     77       (708 )
Increase in other long-term liabilities     305       477  
Other, net     194       (528 )
Cash provided by operating activities     97,965       78,588  
Investing activities:        
Capital expenditures     (33,121 )     (24,008 )
Proceeds from disposition of capital assets     159       5,300  
Cash used for investing activities     (32,962 )     (18,708 )
Financing activities:        
Borrowings under credit facilities     70,500       -  
Repayments of credit facility borrowings     (95,500 )     (65,000 )
Debt issuance costs     (1,210 )     -  
Repayments of other long-term debt     (1,747 )     (680 )
Common stock dividends paid     (10,598 )     (10,779 )
Issuance of common stock     689       16,272  
Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock     (1,413 )     (492 )
Purchase of treasury stock     (6,600 )     (11,182 )
Cash used for financing activities     (45,879 )     (71,861 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     (4,092 )     421  
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     15,032       (11,560 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     40,061       51,621  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 55,093     $ 40,061  
         


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
                 
The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
                 
    Three Months Ended October 31,   Twelve Months Ended October, 31
    2022   2021   2022   2021
Cash provided by operating activities   $48,111   31,153   $97,965   $78,588
Capital expenditures   (13,633)   (8,002)   (33,121)   (24,008)
Free Cash Flow   $34,478   $23,151   $64,844   $54,580
                 
                 
The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash.        
                 
    As of October 31,    
    2022   2021        
Revolving credit facility   $13,000   $38,000        
Finance lease obligations   19,202   15,537        
Total debt (1)   32,202   53,537        
Less: Cash and cash equivalents   55,093   40,061        
Net Debt   ($22,891)   $13,476        
                 
(1) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.                


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
                                   
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS   Three Months Ended
October 31, 2022		   Three Months Ended
October 31, 2021		   Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2022		   Twelve Months Ended
October 31, 2021		  
    Net
Income		   Diluted
EPS		   Net
Income		   Diluted
EPS		   Net
Income		   Diluted
EPS		   Net
Income		   Diluted
EPS		  
Net income as reported   $ 24,667   $ 0.75   $ 20,898   $ 0.62   $ 88,336   $ 2.66   $ 56,980   $ 1.70  
Net income reconciling items from below   290   $ -   (51)   $ -   581   $ 0.02   1,609   $ 0.05  
Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS   $ 24,957   $ 0.75   $ 20,847   $ 0.62   $ 88,917   $ 2.68   $ 58,589   $ 1.75  
                                   
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA   Three Months Ended October 31, 2022   Three Months Ended October 31, 2021   Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2022   Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2021  
    Reconciliation       Reconciliation       Reconciliation       Reconciliation      
Net income as reported   $ 24,667       $ 20,898       $ 88,336       $ 56,980      
Income tax expense   3,329       5,762       21,427       23,114      
Other, net   (136)       (109)       (1,041)       (754)      
Interest expense   710       542       2,559       2,530      
Depreciation and amortization   9,555       10,189       40,109       42,732      
EBITDA   38,125       37,282       151,390       124,602      
EBITDA reconciling items from below   564       -       1,114       2,160      
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 38,689       $ 37,282       $ 152,504       $ 126,762      
                                   
Reconciling Items   Three Months Ended October 31, 2022   Three Months Ended October 31, 2021   Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2022   Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2021  
    Income
Statement		   Reconciling
Items		   Income
Statement		   Reconciling
Items		   Income
Statement		   Reconciling
Items		   Income
Statement		   Reconciling
Items		  
Net sales   $ 307,532   $ -   $ 291,768   $ -   $ 1,221,502   $ -   $ 1,072,149   $ -  
Cost of sales   240,073   -   226,818   -   953,004   -   831,541   (307) (1)
Selling, general and administrative   29,334   (564) (2) 27,668   -   117,108   (1,114) (2) 115,967   (1,814) (2)
Restructuring charges   -   -   -   -   -   -   39   (39) (3)
EBITDA   38,125   564   37,282   -   151,390   1,114   124,602   2,160  
Depreciation and amortization   9,555   -   10,189   -   40,109   -   42,732   -  
Operating income   28,570   564   27,093   -   111,281   1,114   81,870   2,160  
Interest expense   (710)   -   (542)   -   (2,559)   -   (2,530)   -  
Other, net   136   (222) (4) 109   (63) (4) 1,041   (386) (4) 754   98 (4)
Income before income taxes   27,996   342   26,660   (63)   109,763   728   80,094   2,258  
Income tax expense   (3,329)   (52) (5) (5,762)   12 (5) (21,427)   (147) (5) (23,114)   (649) (5)
Net income   $ 24,667   $ 290   $ 20,898   $ (51)   $ 88,336   $ 581   $ 56,980   $ 1,609  
                                   
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.75       $ 0.62       $ 2.66       $ 1.70      
                                   
                                   
(1) Loss on damage to a plant caused by flooding.
(2) Transaction and advisory fees, loss on sale of a plant of $1.8 million in the twelve months ended October 31, 2021.
(3) Restructuring charges related to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities.
(4) Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses.
(5) Impact on a with and without basis.
 


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SELECTED SEGMENT DATA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
                     
This table provides gross margin, operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments.
 
    NA Fenestration   EU Fenestration   NA Cabinet
Components		   Unallocated
Corp & Other		   Total
Three months ended October 31, 2022                    
Net sales   $ 178,175     $ 62,104     $ 67,993     $ (740 )   $ 307,532  
Cost of sales     141,395       42,121       56,904       (347 )     240,073  
Gross Margin     36,780       19,983       11,089       (393 )     67,459  
Gross Margin %     20.6 %     32.2 %     16.3 %         21.9 %
Selling, general and administrative     15,636       7,686       6,111       (99 )     29,334  
Depreciation and amortization     4,032       2,256       3,177       90       9,555  
Operating income (loss)     17,112       10,041       1,801       (384 )     28,570  
Depreciation and amortization     4,032       2,256       3,177       90       9,555  
EBITDA     21,144       12,297       4,978       (294 )     38,125  
Transaction and advisory fees     -       -       -       564       564  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 21,144     $ 12,297     $ 4,978     $ 270     $ 38,689  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     11.9 %     19.8 %     7.3 %         12.6 %
                     
Three months ended October 31, 2021                    
Net sales   $ 156,255     $ 69,737     $ 66,583     $ (807 )   $ 291,768  
Cost of sales     122,078       49,402       55,718       (380 )     226,818  
Gross Margin     34,177       20,335       10,865       (427 )     64,950  
Gross Margin %     21.9 %     29.2 %     16.3 %         22.3 %
Selling, general and administrative     14,015       8,335       5,456       (138 )     27,668  
Depreciation and amortization     4,202       2,602       3,298       87       10,189  
Operating income (loss)     15,960       9,398       2,111       (376 )     27,093  
Depreciation and amortization     4,202       2,602       3,298       87       10,189  
EBITDA     20,162       12,000       5,409       (289 )     37,282  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 20,162     $ 12,000     $ 5,409     $ (289 )   $ 37,282  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     12.9 %     17.2 %     8.1 %         12.8 %
                     
Twelve months ended October 31, 2022                    
Net sales   $ 687,458     $ 262,058     $ 275,704     $ (3,718 )   $ 1,221,502  
Cost of sales     537,900       180,268       236,695       (1,859 )     953,004  
Gross Margin     149,558       81,790       39,009       (1,859 )     268,498  
Gross Margin %     21.8 %     31.2 %     14.1 %         22.0 %
Selling, general and administrative     58,735       31,846       21,934       4,593       117,108  
Depreciation and amortization     16,253       9,674       13,830       352       40,109  
Operating income (loss)     74,570       40,270       3,245       (6,804 )     111,281  
Depreciation and amortization     16,253       9,674       13,830       352       40,109  
EBITDA     90,823       49,944       17,075       (6,452 )     151,390  
Transaction and advisory fees     -       -       -       1,114       1,114  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 90,823     $ 49,944     $ 17,075     $ (5,338 )   $ 152,504  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     13.2 %     19.1 %     6.2 %         12.5 %
                     
Twelve months ended October 31, 2021                    
Net sales   $ 578,332     $ 251,599     $ 246,075     $ (3,857 )   $ 1,072,149  
Cost of sales     450,356       172,033       211,088       (1,936 )     831,541  
Gross Margin     127,976       79,566       34,987       (1,921 )     240,608  
Gross Margin %     22.1 %     31.6 %     14.2 %         22.4 %
Selling, general and administrative     52,959       29,894       20,828       12,286       115,967  
Restructuring charges     39       -       -       -       39  
Depreciation and amortization     18,730       10,373       13,263       366       42,732  
Operating income (loss)     56,248       39,299       896       (14,573 )     81,870  
Depreciation and amortization     18,730       10,373       13,263       366       42,732  
EBITDA     74,978       49,672       14,159       (14,207 )     124,602  
Loss on the damage of a plant     -       307       -       -       307  
Loss on sale of plant     375       -       -       1,439       1,814  
Restructuring charges     39       -       -       -       39  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 75,392     $ 49,979     $ 14,159     $ (12,768 )   $ 126,762  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin %     13.0 %     19.9 %     5.8 %         11.8 %
                     


QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION
SALES ANALYSIS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
                 
    Three Months Ended October 31,   Twelve Months Ended October, 31
      2022       2021       2022       2021  
                                 
NA Fenestration:                              
  United States - fenestration $ 162,147     $ 137,825     $ 609,572     $ 507,634  
  International - fenestration   4,954       8,854       35,906       34,610  
  United States - non-fenestration   6,922       6,991       29,039       24,534  
  International - non-fenestration   4,152       2,585       12,941       11,554  
    $ 178,175     $ 156,255     $ 687,458     $ 578,332  
EU Fenestration:(1)              
  International - fenestration $ 46,329     $ 52,439     $ 194,854     $ 199,511  
  International - non-fenestration   15,775       17,298       67,204       52,088  
    $ 62,104     $ 69,737     $ 262,058     $ 251,599  
NA Cabinet Components:              
  United States - fenestration $ 4,408     $ 3,615     $ 17,696     $ 13,326  
  United States - non-fenestration   62,818       62,251       254,726       230,559  
  International - non-fenestration   767       717       3,282       2,190  
    $ 67,993     $ 66,583     $ 275,704     $ 246,075  
Unallocated Corporate & Other:              
  Eliminations $ (740 )   $ (807 )   $ (3,718 )   $ (3,857 )
    $ (740 )   $ (807 )   $ (3,718 )   $ (3,857 )
                 
Net Sales $ 307,532     $ 291,768     $ 1,221,502     $ 1,072,149  
                 
(1) Reflects reduction of $10.7 million and $22.1 million in revenue associated with foreign currency exchange rate impacts for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2022, respectively.
                 

Quanex Building Products Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

