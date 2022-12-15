Sales of Portable Measuring Microscopes to Be Higher in Future, Says Fact.MR

Global measuring microscope sales will reach a valuation of US$ 512 million at the end of 2023. Acquire the full market study by Fact.MR for detailed insights.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to this new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global measuring microscope market stands at US$ 512 million in 2023 and is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast years of 2023 to 2033. The market is thriving due to growth of the aerospace and defence industry across the world.



Measuring microscopes are widely used in research and development, industrial manufacturing for the measurement of 2D and 3D parts, linear dimension, screw threads, shapes, and diameter of objects. In manufacturing processes, measuring microscopes are used for quality control and quality measurements. They are also widely used for optical inspection systems, digital image acquisition & documentation, automated imaging systems, optical metrology, etc. The aerospace and defence industry will account for the highest market share as governments are looking to strengthen their defense sectors. They are taking initiatives to build digital thread and smart factories to drive efficiency.

In the United States, demand for measuring microscopes will increase in the aerospace & defence industry with President Joe Biden announcing a defence budget of US$ 753 million, and it is estimated that the primary focus will be on research and development. Furthermore, measuring microscopes are used in the healthcare sector and for experiments in labs.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global measuring microscope market is projected to expand 4.1% and reach US$ 765.2 million by 2033.

The market expanded at 3.1% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

North America leads the global market with 28.9% share in 2023.

Europe accounts for a market share of 26.7% in 2023.

Based on product type, discrete manufacturing holds the highest market share of 28.7% in 2023.



“Increasing government rules & regulations in the food & beverage industry will drive the demand for measuring microscopes,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Measuring Microscope Industry Research

By Mobility : Portable Fixed

By Operation : Manual Semi-automatic Automatic

By Head Type : Monocular Binocular Trinocular Dual Head

By Technology : Compound Microscopes Optical/Stereo Microscopes Scanning Probe/Atomic Force Microscopes (SPM / AFM) Electron Microscopes SEM TEM Others

By End-use Industry : Aerospace & Defense Chemicals & Materials Electronics & Electrical Clinical & Life science Research Academic & Research Laboratories Discrete Manufacturing Food & Beverages Others

By Region : North Americas Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Market Development

Running costs are high for manufacturers of measuring microscopes. The expenses of the resources used by a company to maintain its presence or existence are particularly high in this area. New entrants are likely to profit much more if they operate by maintaining their operating costs at low levels from the start. Additionally, fixed costs, variable costs, and semi-variable costs are three areas where current manufacturers can save.

Recently, five microscopy developments have been found through measuring microscopes, which are the structure of amyloid protein, microscopy nanoscale objects, fibre laser microscopy, nanoscale chemical imaging, and computational microscopes.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global measuring microscope market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Mobility (Portable, Fixed), Operation (Manual, Semi-automatic, Automatic), Head Type (Monocular, Binocular, Trinocular, Dual Head), Technology (Compound Microscopes, Optical/Stereo Microscopes, Scanning Probe/Atomic Force Microscopes (SPM / AFM), Electron Microscopes), and End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Chemicals & Materials, Electronics & Electrical, Clinical & Life Science Research, Academic & Research Laboratories, Discrete Manufacturing, Food & Beverages), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

