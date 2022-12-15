Submit Release
DNR Virtual Public Meeting for Fawn Hollow Feedlot Nutrient Management Plan

Des Moines — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be hosting a virtual public meeting on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 1:00 pm to gather public comment on the Fawn Hollow Feedlot Nutrient Management Plan (NMP).

The Fawn Hollow Feedlot is owned by Mike Butikofer and is located in Wagner Township in Clayton County.

To request an electronic copy of the NMP, contact Kelli.Book@dnr.iowa.gov.

Per the administrative rules, comments should be limited to the following topics: 1) that the NMP was submitted according to procedures required by the DNR and 2) that the NMP complies with the provisions of 567 Iowa Administrative Code 65.

To register for the virtual meeting and obtain the virtual meeting instructions, please email or call Kelli Book at Kelli.Book@dnr.iowa.gov or (515) 210-3408 with your name, email, and phone number by 5:00 pm on Tuesday, January 4, 2023. Please also state if you will be making a comment during the meeting.

In addition to the public meeting, you may submit written comments to Kelli.Book@dnr.iowa.gov by 4:30 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023.

