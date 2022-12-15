Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2700 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announces an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in the 2700 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 2:45 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a traffic accident and a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim, unconscious and unresponsive suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

Investigation at the scene revealed a collision between two vehicles. The suspect was operating one of the vehicles involved in the collision. The victim, who was not involved in the collision, responded to the scene and interacted with the suspect. During the interaction, the victim was shot by the suspect. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. An illegal handgun was recovered on the scene.

 

The decedent has been identified as 33-year-old Brooklyn Michael Lynn, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 44-year-old Anthony Williams, of Gaithersburg, MD, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

