Judicial Profile: San Diego County Commissioner Lizbet Muñoz

“Amazing” is the word she uses to describe her current role, which sees her weighing in on child support and parentage issues. That also includes joint litigation cases right across the border from San Diego. “I’m really the face of the little person,” Muñoz said. It doesn’t matter whether the issue in dispute is small because, in the commissioner’s eyes, “Nothing is small in family law.”

