“Amazing” is the word she uses to describe her current role, which sees her weighing in on child support and parentage issues. That also includes joint litigation cases right across the border from San Diego. “I’m really the face of the little person,” Muñoz said. It doesn’t matter whether the issue in dispute is small because, in the commissioner’s eyes, “Nothing is small in family law.”
You just read:
Judicial Profile: San Diego County Commissioner Lizbet Muñoz
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.