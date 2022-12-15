Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,848 in the last 365 days.

Court of Appeal Decides Case With No Living Appellant

Div. Two of the Court of Appeal for this district yesterday issued a 27-page opinion in the case of Ignacio Salgado v. The Daily Breeze—notwithstanding that Ignacio Salgado died on Aug. 17, 2015. The action, in which a failure to reimburse business expenses was alleged, was dismissed by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Barbara A. Meiers on Oct. 15, 2020, five years, one month, and 28 days since the demise of Salgado.

You just read:

Court of Appeal Decides Case With No Living Appellant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.