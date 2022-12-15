Court of Appeal Decides Case With No Living Appellant

Div. Two of the Court of Appeal for this district yesterday issued a 27-page opinion in the case of Ignacio Salgado v. The Daily Breeze—notwithstanding that Ignacio Salgado died on Aug. 17, 2015. The action, in which a failure to reimburse business expenses was alleged, was dismissed by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Barbara A. Meiers on Oct. 15, 2020, five years, one month, and 28 days since the demise of Salgado.