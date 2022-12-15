Court reporting isn’t offered at many if any, community colleges and universities. Most specialized schools have closed. If you find a specialized program, the chance of passing the test is 20%. In 2021, 175 people took the test and 36 passed.
You just read:
How a court reporter shortage is impacting Northern California
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.