Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Says Prepare for Wintery Conditions

December 15, 2022

Maine Emergency Management Agency

AUGUSTA, MAINE - The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) staff, partner agencies, and utility companies are coordinating preparedness efforts in advance of the incoming snowstorm. The National Weather Service forecasts a significant winter storm to bring snow and rain to our state beginning late tonight and continuing into Saturday, though the northeastern portion of the state may get snow into Sunday and beyond. Mostly rain is expected along the immediate coast, but will mix with snow at times, especially later Friday night. There will be a sharp rain/snow line just inland from the coast with all snow expected north of the I-95 corridor. The potential exists for over 12-inches of snow in the foothills and mountains. Also, winds will increase Friday afternoon and overnight with maximum gusts around 45 mph on the coast and 30 mph inland. No significant coastal flooding is expected, with some minor splash over possible early Friday morning.

"We are watching this storm closely as it continues to develop and checking in regularly with key partners so that we are prepared," said MEMA Director Peter Rogers. "The Friday commute looks messy, so we urge citizens to plan accordingly - if you can stay off the roads, please do, if you do need to drive, please do so carefully and give yourself extra time to get to your destination."

Power outages are possible due to heavy snow sticking to weak tree limbs and power lines, with the biggest area of concern north of Sanford through Fryeburg pushing through Lewiston-Auburn.

If you observe a downed power line, report it to your utility company. Citizens are reminded to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line. Motorists should slow down or change lanes when approaching utility crews working on roadways.

To prepare for a power outage:

Take an inventory of the items you need that rely on electricity.

charge cell phones and devices now.

Plan for batteries and other alternative power sources to meet your needs, such as a portable charger or power bank.

Have flashlights for every household member.

Have 3 days-worth of nonperishable food and water for each household member and pets.

If the power goes out keep freezers and refrigerators closed. The refrigerator will keep food cold for about four hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours. Throw out food if the temperature is 40 degrees or higher.

Citizens using alternative heat and power sources are reminded to follow the manufacturer's guidelines. If using a generator, never run it in an enclosed area and be sure it is properly installed at least 15 feet away from the home in a well-ventilated area. Make sure carbon monoxide alarms are properly working, especially if using alternative heating sources. Be sure to charge cellphones and check the batteries in flashlights.

Check your outdoor vents and remove accumulating snow to prevent blockage. Be careful not to bang on vents, as this can damage them. Instead, simply scrape snow away with a shovel and your hands. Also, shovel at least two exits at your residence and keep them clear.

If you need heating resources or assistance, the Governor's Energy Office has prepared a Winter Heating Guide to help Maine people stay warm this winter. If you need help with heating assistance or have additional questions you dial 2-1-1- or log on to www.211Maine.org. For more preparedness and safety information please visit www.MainePrepares.com or visit MEMA on Facebook or Twitter.

