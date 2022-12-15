Governor McKee Announces Additional $1.5M in Direct Electricity Rate Relief to Approximately 39,000 Customers This Winter

RHODE ISLAND, December 15 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee and the Office of Energy Resources (OER) announced today a proposal to use an additional $1.5 million in funding from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) to provide direct rate relief to low-income Rhode Island residents for their electricity bills this winter season. This is in addition to the $5.3 million allocated by Governor McKee to this rate relief program over the last several months. This funding is expected to help approximately 39,000 low-income customers with their electricity bills during the winter electricity rates through the end of March.

"Our team has been committed to securing direct rate relief to Rhode Islanders to help with their winter electricity bills – we're continuing to deliver on that commitment," said Governor McKee. "This $1.5 million raises the total available energy support to $6.8 million, which means an approximate energy bill savings of $190 per customer during the winter electricity rates. For those who do not qualify for this rate relief or need additional support, including heating oil assistance, please visit EnergySupport.ri.gov for a list of state and federal energy assistance programs that may help lower your energy bills."

In October, Governor McKee announced the launch of a new website, EnergySupport.ri.gov, providing a one-stop resource for all publicly available state, federal and nonprofit energy assistance programs and funding for the upcoming winter season. There is also information about free home energy assessments for homeowners and renters looking to reduce their energy usage.

The website includes a simple, clear list of state, federal and nonprofit energy assistance resources for Rhode Islanders. Specifically, it highlights financial awards to help pay for heating and electric bills including: the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, the Good Neighbor Energy Fund, Keep the Heat On, Free Home Energy Assessment Program, Weatherization Assistance Program, Heating System Repair and Replacement Program.

On behalf of the Governor, OER will be proposing the RGGI Allocation Plan draft for a 30-day public comment period that will provide direct rate relief to low-income customers electricity bills and fund renewable and energy efficiency efforts to advance the state's goals with Act on Climate.

"Our goal is to continue to help constituents with their electricity bills during the winter electricity rates period. The Administration has provided significant funding since August to help with this effort. We will continue to look for opportunities to reduce long-term energy usage and minimize electricity bills for households across the State, including the significant energy funding coming from the federal Inflation Reduction Act in 2023," said Acting State Energy Commissioner Christopher Kearns.

