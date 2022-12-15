Inslee issues emergency proclamation for a series of severe autumn storms

Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation today related to a series of severe autumn storms that occurred between Nov. 3 and Nov. 8 in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.

The Washington State Military Department has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to implement emergency response procedures, and is coordinating resources to support local officials in alleviating the immediate impacts. State agencies and departments are directed to utilize state resources in accordance with the Washington State Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and to do everything reasonably possible to assist affected political subdivisions in an effort to respond to and recover from the event.

Proclamation 22-06.