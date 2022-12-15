Press Releases

Connecticut Department of Public Health confirms season’s first pediatric influenza death—officials stress the importance of the flu vaccine

HARTFORD, Conn—The Connecticut Department of Public Health has confirmed the first pediatric death in the state due to influenza for the 2022-23 flu season. The death of the child (age 0 – 9) from New Haven County occurred in December. No other information on this patient will be released. The latest version of the DPH Weekly Influenza Update is updated and posted online at 3 pm every Thursday.

“The flu continues to circulate and is particularly dangerous to the very youngest and the oldest people in your life,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “The holidays are just around the corner so I strongly recommend that persons 6 months of age and older get a flu shot to help protect themselves and their family members.”

Commissioner Juthani added that there are currently more than 22,000 flu cases in the state with approximately 531 hospitalizations and 18 deaths. Flu season takes place between October and May; however, highest levels of influenza are traditionally seen between December and March. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches, chills, congestion, and fatigue.

The spread of respiratory viruses like the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can be prevented through proper respiratory virus etiquette. These practices include handwashing, remaining home when sick, disinfecting surfaces, and masking if you have any respiratory symptoms. At this time, all Connecticut residents should also make sure that they have received their annual flu shot and are up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, including recommended boosters.

Residents can receive their flu vaccine from their health care provider, a retail pharmacy, or by visiting www.vaccines.gov to find a flu vaccination clinic. Additionally, DPH and the Connecticut Immunization Coalition are partnering with local health departments throughout the state on numerous flu vaccine clinics for children and adults. The entire schedule of local health flu clinics can be accessed at www.ct.gov/dph/fluclinics.

