Onega Ulanova Joins Retail Design Institute Board of Directors Atlanta, GA

The Retail Design Institute (RDI) is pleased to announce that Onega Ulanova, co-founder of LA NPDT, has joined its board of directors, Atlanta Chapter.

The Retail Design Institute (RDI) is pleased to announce that Onega Ulanova, co-founder of Tech to Market and LA New Product Development Team, has joined its board of directors, Atlanta Chapter.

Onega Ulanova has a wealth of experience in product development, marketing, and retail. As a co-founder, she has helped to create and launch a variety of products into the market. Her knowledge and expertise in the field of retail design, product development, and marketing will be a great addition to the RDI Board of Directors, Atlanta chapter.

"I am honored to join the board of the Retail Design Institute, Atlanta Chapter," said Ulanova. "I am excited to work with this talented team of professionals and to contribute to the Institute's mission to promote and advance the retail design profession, as well as create collaborations with educational institutions and industry partners to foster a new generation of talents.”

The Retail Design Institute is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote and advance the retail design profession. The Institute provides educational services and programs to the retail design community and encourages its members to stay abreast of the latest trends and developments in retail design.

For more information about the Retail Design Institute, please visit www.retaildesigninstitute.org

For more information about LA New Product Development Team, please visit https://lanpdt.com/

For more information about Tech to Market, please visit https://techtomarket.net/

