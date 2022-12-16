Global Ashwagandha Market – Industry Trends and Future prospects and Forecast to 2029
Ashwagandha extract market produced $864.3 million in 2021, and it is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031
Global Ashwagandha Extract Market Overview
— Revas
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
In terms of type, the market is divided between organic and conventional extracts. Organic extracts are generally more expensive due to the higher cost of procurement and processing, but they offer a higher degree of purity and quality. Conventional extracts are cheaper and more affordable, but they may not be as pure or potent.
The increasing demand for natural remedies is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The efficacy of Ashwagandha Extract in treating various diseases has also helped in augmenting its popularity. Some of the major players in the global Ashwagandha Extract market are Mahabaleshwar (Maharashtra, India), NAFSA (USA), Shantha Biotech (India), and SABMiller Ltd. (UK). These companies are primarily focused on providing quality products to customers across the globe. Several multinational organizations such as World Health Organization, Indian Council for Medical Research, and Food and Drug Administration have researched and validated the efficacy of Ashwagandha Extract for various diseases. This has helped increase its popularity among consumers globally.
The major factors contributing to the growth of the Ashwagandha Extract market are increasing awareness about its therapeutic benefits, increasing use of this herb in traditional medicinal systems, and rising demand from natural health supplements and dietary supplements industries. Additionally, growing interest in exploring novel uses of this herb for treating various diseases is also contributing to the growth of the market.
However, some challenges that the industry faces include regulatory hurdles and lack of scientific evidence on the efficacy and safety of Ashwagandha Extract.
Prominent Key Players of the Ashwagandha Extract Market
There are a few major competitors of the Ashwagandha Extract market. These companies include Arjuna Natural, Ixoreal Biomed, Natreon, Sabinsa, Umalaxmi Organics, and OmniActive Health Technologies. Arjuna Natural is the largest competitor in the market with a market share of around 25%. It produces Ashwagandha Extract using both traditional and molecular methods. Ixoreal Biomed is also a major player in the market with a share of about 16%. It uses traditional methods to produce its Ashwagandha Extract and has facilities in India and Brazil. Natreon is another major player in the market with a share of about 11%. It produces its Ashwagandha Extract using molecular methods. Sabinsa is also a significant player in the market with a share of about 8%. It produces its Ashwagandha Extract using traditional methods. Umalaxmi Organics is another company that is notable for its involvement in the Ashwagandha Extract market. It has a share of about 6% in the overall market. OmniActive Health Technologies is also an important player in the Ashwagandha Extract market. This company has developed several technologies that are relevant to this industry, including a new extraction process and an advanced powder formulation technology.
Key Market Segments Table: Ashwagandha Extract Market
Based on types, the Ashwagandha Extract market is primarily split into:
Ashwagandha Extract 1.5%
Ashwagandha Extract 2.5%
Ashwagandha Extract 5%
Other
Based on applications, the Ashwagandha Extract market covers:
Sports Nutrition
Food & Beverages
Dietary Supplements
Other
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historical data and forecast of the following regions are covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
Readers will understand how the global market for Ashwagandha Extract Platforms was impacted by the pandemic, the post-pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine War. Demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and manufacturing are all factors that have evolved through time that are taken into consideration in the research. The key components that will help players identify opportunities and stabilise the sector as a whole in the approaching years have also been highlighted by the experts in the field.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Ashwagandha Extract Market
Improvement for readers, our research has looked at high-impact rendering components and drivers. The study also highlights limitations and difficulties that can provide difficulties for the participants. Users would benefit from this by being more attentive and making informed business decisions. Experts have also focused on potential future commercial opportunities.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
Through several statistics and graphs, the Ashwagandha Extract market study provides outstanding insights into the industry and consumer data.
The research report also provides a comprehensive analysis of industry competitors and covers the major operational aspects of rival firms, such as their commercial achievements, market trends, and growth rates.
Learning more about important competitors and rivals competing in the same market is a necessary step in developing competitive intelligence.
It aids in identifying client preferences and behaviour in the pertinent product area in addition to measuring brand awareness and corporate impression.
