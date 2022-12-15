Submit Release
Public Meeting Notice - Sentencing Commission Meeting on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Click here for information regarding COVID-19 and court operations, including participating in remote hearings and courthouse status.

Efiling via Odyssey File and Serve (OFS) will be unavailable from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Sunday December 18 due to scheduled maintenance. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Beginning Friday, December 16, 2022, the Orleans Unit courthouses will re-open to the public. Hearings in the Orleans Unit going forward will be held in person, remotely, or hybrid per Orleans Unit notices of hearing. Click here for more information.

The Vermont Judiciary wants your feedback about your experience with remote hearings. If you have joined a court hearing remotely via video or phone, please take our anonymous survey:

