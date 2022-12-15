Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,842 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Homeowners Sitting on Enormous Untapped Equity, Residential Equity-Sharing Leader Unison Highlights in 2022 Home Equity Report

The report notes that U.S. households currently hold over $29 trillion in untapped equity and highlights how homeowners may want to consider putting their assets to use.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Unison, the pioneer in residential equity-sharing agreements, has released its Home Equity Report. The 2022 report highlights a steep increase in home equity in the past year, with U.S. households today sitting on over $29 trillion worth of home equity, growing 19.5% from a year ago and 80% from five years ago. 

The data in the report shows significant regional variations in home equity values; however, all 50 states saw positive growth in median home equity. While Hawaii and California have the highest median home values, Utah and Delaware have seen the strongest growth. The report features multiple other geo-specific data sets, including the metros with the lowest home equity values and weakest growth.

Home equity tends to increase with the years of homeownership. The report demonstrates that this increase coincides with many homeowners' growing financial needs — healthcare, for example, or home renovations. With the additional nebulousness of the current market, the solution is clear. Winfield Xu, Director of Data Science, comments, "Instead of keeping the wealth locked up in their properties, homeowners may want to examine the roles of their homes as an accessible source of liquidity."

You can read the full 2022 Home Equity Report here.

You can learn more about Unison and apply for an equity-sharing agreement here

About Unison

Unison is a San Francisco and Omaha-based company that is pioneering a smarter, better way to own your home. Until now, the only way to finance a home was by taking on debt. Through residential equity-sharing agreements, we help homeowners access their equity flexibly with no monthly payments or interest. We enhance home affordability, reduce debt, and deliver a less risky way for homeowners, investors, and society to think about their most important asset — the home. As of 2022, Unison operates in 30 states and territories, including Washington, D.C., and has proudly helped over 10,000 households, with a combined home value of more than $6.4 billion. 

For additional information, visit www.unison.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube

Contact Information:
Helene Ton Anderson
VP of Marketing
mediadesk@unison.com

Related Images






Image 1: 2022 Unison Home Equity Report



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


2022 Unison Home Equity Report

2022 Unison Home Equity Report

You just read:

U.S. Homeowners Sitting on Enormous Untapped Equity, Residential Equity-Sharing Leader Unison Highlights in 2022 Home Equity Report

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.