U.S. Homeowners Sitting on Enormous Untapped Equity, Residential Equity-Sharing Leader Unison Highlights in 2022 Home Equity Report

The report notes that U.S. households currently hold over $29 trillion in untapped equity and highlights how homeowners may want to consider putting their assets to use.

The data in the report shows significant regional variations in home equity values; however, all 50 states saw positive growth in median home equity. While Hawaii and California have the highest median home values, Utah and Delaware have seen the strongest growth. The report features multiple other geo-specific data sets, including the metros with the lowest home equity values and weakest growth.

Home equity tends to increase with the years of homeownership. The report demonstrates that this increase coincides with many homeowners' growing financial needs — healthcare, for example, or home renovations. With the additional nebulousness of the current market, the solution is clear. Winfield Xu, Director of Data Science, comments, "Instead of keeping the wealth locked up in their properties, homeowners may want to examine the roles of their homes as an accessible source of liquidity."

About Unison

Unison is a San Francisco and Omaha-based company that is pioneering a smarter, better way to own your home. Until now, the only way to finance a home was by taking on debt. Through residential equity-sharing agreements, we help homeowners access their equity flexibly with no monthly payments or interest. We enhance home affordability, reduce debt, and deliver a less risky way for homeowners, investors, and society to think about their most important asset — the home. As of 2022, Unison operates in 30 states and territories, including Washington, D.C., and has proudly helped over 10,000 households, with a combined home value of more than $6.4 billion.

