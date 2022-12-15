Gilda Garza Helps to Uplift Iranian Women by Donating Half of the Proceeds From Historic Painting Valued at $2M

Proceeds From $2M-valued “The Kings of Hearts” Will Support Iranian American Women Foundation

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilda Garza commits half of the proceeds from “The Kings of Hearts” painting (valued at $2M) from her “Kings & Queens” series to the Iranian American Women Foundation (IAWF). The award-winning Sinaloa-born painter is known for giving back generously to international organizations, including a recent contribution of $80k from the sale of a Vice President Kamala Harris-inspired painting to the World Woman Foundation. Greatly troubled by the current plight of women in Iran, Mexico’s “most influential artist” turns her attention toward providing much-needed assistance and raising vital awareness.



“The women of Iran are much like the queen in my ‘Kings & Queens’ series - beautiful, elegant, yet inside full of pain and heartache,” shares Garza. “May my Mexican and Latino community members be unified in the fight for progress and freedom on behalf of the women of Iran and around the world. Their suffering and struggles are ours, too.”

Since her career began, Garza has remained steadfast in her efforts to use art as a tool for worldwide change, both as a medium of self-expression and a means of financial charity. The self-taught artist, who has friends living in Iran, is heartbroken at the country’s current situation. Having supported various causes that empower women, she now stands in solidarity with the women of Iran. Her donation will help to further the IAWF mission “to provide a platform for empowerment and networking among Iranian American women and to provide mentorship to younger generations of Iranians locally and globally.”

Garza’s “Kings & Queens” series is one of her best-known, featured at Art Basel Miami, Roberto Cavalli Haute Couture, the House of Bijan on Rodeo Drive, and in a collaborative fine jewelry collection by Jason of Beverly Hills. The pieces were also commemorated in a limited six-piece September release by legendary sculptural artist Mario Furlan at Italy’s historic Atelier Muranese studio . Garza donated a portion from each sale (upwards of $25k each) to the Los Angeles-based Unidos Por Un Sueño (“United for a Dream”) Foundation, supporting impoverished women and children in Mexico’s indigenous communities.

“The Kings of Hearts” is currently on display at Two Rodeo outside of Audemars Piguet. Learn more and shop the full collection at GildaGarza.com , with 50% of each sale dedicated to a variety of foundations worldwide.

About Gilda Garza:

Gilda Garza is “the most influential artist in Mexico” - a self-taught painter known for pushing the limits of raw emotion in a way that captivates the soul and sparks curiosity. Born and raised in Mexico, Garza’s work strives to convey her unique multi-cultural perspective of the human experience. Her pieces have featured prominently in the US and abroad, with renditions in various mediums, from elegant jewelry collections to national print publications. She is recognized by cabinet members in her native nation of Mexico for her cultural contribution through art. Passionate about giving back to her beloved artist community, she has also donated proceeds from her paintings to organizations that seek to promote women in the art industry. See what she is doing next @gildagarza007 on Instagram and view her esteemed collections at GildaGarza.com .

About the Iranian American Women Foundation:

The mission of the Orange County, California-based Iranian American Women Foundation is to provide a platform for empowerment and networking among Iranian American women and to provide mentorship to younger generations of Iranians locally and globally. A platform for open dialogue, the foundation creates lasting connections, inspires young women to follow their dreams, continually empowers Iranian women to achieve their highest potential, and contributes to the very heart of the American dream. With more than 6,000 members nationwide, the organization showcases the diversity of America, celebrates the confluence of the American fabric and Iranian heritage, and propels women forward into new, dynamic professional leadership arenas. Learn more at iawfoundation.org .

