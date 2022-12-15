lham Aliyev has received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated him on being elected as Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States and wished him further to strengthen engagement among the organization's member states. The head of state expressed his confidence that Kubanychbek Omuraliev will spare no effort to carry out close cooperation within the framework of the Organization.

Touching upon the activities of the Organization of Turkic States, President Ilham Aliyev hailed the fact that the prestige of the Organization at the international level has increased and noted that it serves to enhance the international reputation and economic potential of the member and observer states. In this regard, the President of Azerbaijan emphasized the importance of the 9th Summit of the Organization held in Samarkand last month.

The head of state expressed confidence that as the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, Kubanychbek Omuraliev will maintain close contact with his Azerbaijani colleagues.

Expressing his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his warm words, Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev said he was happy to pay his first visit to Azerbaijan, among the countries that established the Organization of Turkic States. He praised the active role of Azerbaijan in strengthening the activities of the Organization.

The Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States underlined that the victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War and the liberation of the country’s territories from the occupation are of great importance not only for Azerbaijan but also for the entire Turkic world. Noting that the member states share common roots in language and culture, Kubanychbek Omuraliev said he would spare no effort to strengthen the cooperation.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for relations.