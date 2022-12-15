Thursday, December 15

Housing, homelessness and behavioral health: Here are some of Inslee’s 2023 budget priorities

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his proposed 2023-25 budgets and policies Wednesday, highlighting the issues he’ll be focusing on during the upcoming legislative session, including housing and homelessness, behavioral health, and climate change. Inslee said he believes the budget addresses “the real needs” for the state and positions the state to act with “urgency and with audacity at the scale we need to address our challenges in the state of Washington.” Despite the investments made over the last few years, he said that there are still needs that are unmet. Continue reading at The Olympian. (Shauna Sowersby)

Feds announce nearly $40M for dam removal, other projects to help salmon in WA

Projects to help fish navigate Washington’s rivers could get a boost of nearly $40 million from the federal government. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday announced $105 million for 36 new fish passage projects across the U.S., including money for culvert and dam removal projects, and studies that would aim to alleviate barriers to fish passage in the Olympic Peninsula, Puget Sound region, Yakima basin and Columbia River watershed. The funding recommendation will need final approval by NOAA, according to an agency spokesperson. The money was allocated to NOAA from last year’s $1 trillion infrastructure law. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Steve Ringman)

Senator Murray Announces Initial Funding From Landmark Digital Equity Act

U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, recently announced $1,076,248.79 in funding for a Digital Equity Planning Grant that will be awarded to the Washington state Department of Commerce. The funding for the digital equity grants comes from Senator Murray’s Digital Equity Act, which was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Washington state will also receive $5 million to plan for broadband access and deployment across the state. “Every American deserves and needs equal access to the internet to succeed, as well as the tools and skills to take advantage of that connection,” said Murray. Continue reading at Seattle Medium. (Seattle Medium)

