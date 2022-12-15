Thursday, December 15
Housing, homelessness and behavioral health: Here are some of Inslee’s 2023 budget priorities
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his proposed 2023-25 budgets and policies Wednesday, highlighting the issues he’ll be focusing on during the upcoming legislative session, including housing and homelessness, behavioral health, and climate change. Inslee said he believes the budget addresses “the real needs” for the state and positions the state to act with “urgency and with audacity at the scale we need to address our challenges in the state of Washington.” Despite the investments made over the last few years, he said that there are still needs that are unmet. Continue reading at The Olympian. (Shauna Sowersby)
Feds announce nearly $40M for dam removal, other projects to help salmon in WA
Projects to help fish navigate Washington’s rivers could get a boost of nearly $40 million from the federal government. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday announced $105 million for 36 new fish passage projects across the U.S., including money for culvert and dam removal projects, and studies that would aim to alleviate barriers to fish passage in the Olympic Peninsula, Puget Sound region, Yakima basin and Columbia River watershed. The funding recommendation will need final approval by NOAA, according to an agency spokesperson. The money was allocated to NOAA from last year’s $1 trillion infrastructure law. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Steve Ringman)
Senator Murray Announces Initial Funding From Landmark Digital Equity Act
U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, recently announced $1,076,248.79 in funding for a Digital Equity Planning Grant that will be awarded to the Washington state Department of Commerce. The funding for the digital equity grants comes from Senator Murray’s Digital Equity Act, which was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Washington state will also receive $5 million to plan for broadband access and deployment across the state. “Every American deserves and needs equal access to the internet to succeed, as well as the tools and skills to take advantage of that connection,” said Murray. Continue reading at Seattle Medium. (Seattle Medium)
Associated Press
Inslee proposes billions for housing, would need voter OK
White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests
Capital Press
Ecology issues ‘voluntary clean water guidance’ for farms
Columbian
Vancouver-area legislators react to Gov. Inslee’s budget announcement (Stonier)
Editorial: In Our View: If you love the United States, hold it to its word
Everett Herald
Missing woman’s family: ‘If she had white privilege, we would have answers’
‘Tripledemic’ strains resources at Snohomish County hospitals
Comment: Dreamers’ deferred until immigration opinions change
Comment: Teen cannabis use needs a public health campaign
News Tribune
This part of Pierce County is a Blue Zones Project. Will it improve lives there?
Should you start wearing masks again in WA state this season? Here is what experts say
Jury acquits Sheriff Troyer of false reporting in case involving newspaper carrier
Olympian
Housing, homelessness and behavioral health: Here are some of Inslee’s 2023 budget priorities
1st avian flu outbreak in a WA commercial flock reported near Tri-Cities
Local nurses beg support from Thurston County board of commissioners amid staffing crisis
Peninsula Daily News
Health officials urge masking as respiratory illness rise
Puget Sound Business Journal
Affordable housing project to break ground on Seattle church property
Financial losses for Washington state hospitals near $3B this year
Microsoft disputes FTC claims over anti-competitive practices
Seattle Medium
Senator Murray Announces Initial Funding From Landmark Digital Equity Act
Upthegrove Named New Chair Of The King County Council
What Happened To All The High School Bands? Advocates Claim Funding Has Disrupted The Music Pipeline In Schools
Seattle Times
Deception Pass State Park to expand by 78 acres
WA police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags
Feds announce nearly $40M for dam removal, other projects to help salmon in WA
Opinion: EPA knows what it must do: End the use of leaded aviation fuels
Spokesman Review
Ballpark figures: Spokane County says it will pay up to $8 million for Avista Stadium upgrades
Inslee proposes $70 billion budget with focus on housing, homelessness, behavioral health
Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Act II: New lease on life for Walla Walla Amphitheater
Veterans virtual town hall to discuss new benefits, other topics
Crafting the future: Libraries strategize to attract more users
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Seattle Public Schools will replace snow days with remote learning for the rest of the year
Seattle Children’s starts giving COVID booster shots for kids 5 and under
Report: Homeownership less likely for people of color as rents, home values rise in western Washington
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer found not guilty in false-reporting trial
KNKX Public Radio
Cooke Aquaculture files suit over terminated net pen leases in WA
KUOW Public Radio
Washington hospitals say financial situation remains dire as viruses surge
No design review for Seattle’s affordable housing projects
KXLY (ABC)
Local nonprofit asks for help finding new building as rent becomes unaffordable
Crosscut
Inslee’s proposed $70B WA state budget focuses on housing
MyNorthwest
Company accused of misleading homeowners into signing 40-year listing deals now facing legal trouble