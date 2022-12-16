Electronic-Grade Polysilicon Market Size 2020 - 2025: Regional Development, Deployment, Growth Factor, Production Cost
The global electronic-grade polysilicon industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.
High-purity polysilicon known as "electronic grade polysilicon" is employed in particular products like solar cells and integrated circuits. The market for electronic grade polysilicon is expanding as a result of the rising demand for semiconductors and solar energy.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Two categories, Grade I and Grade II, are recognized in the global electronic grade polysilicon market. High-performance products like solar cells, semiconductors, and light-emitting diodes employ grade I polysilicon (LEDs). For lower-performance applications like integrated circuits (ICs) and other types of general electronics, grade II polysilicon is employed.
Due to the growing use of 300mm wafers in the semiconductor industry, the 300mm wafer sector is anticipated to contribute the most to industry growth. Due to ongoing demand from foundries and fabless companies, the 200mm wafer market is also anticipated to expand significantly.
The largest market for electronic grade polysilicon is anticipated to be in the Asia-Pacific region because to the rising demand from China, India, and Japan. Over the course of the forecast, North America and Europe are also anticipated to be key markets for polysilicon of the electronic grade.
Prominent Key Players of the Global Electronic Grade Polysilicon Market
• Tokuyama
• Wacker Chemie
• Hemlock Semiconductor
• Mitsubishi Materials
• OSAKA Titanium Technologies
• OCI
• REC Silicon
• GCL-Poly Energy
• Huanghe Hydropower
• Yichang CSG
Key Market Segments Table: Global Electronic Grade Polysilicon Market
Based on types, the Global Electronic Grade Polysilicon Market is primarily split into:
• Grade I
• Grade II
• Grade III
By Application
• 300mm Wafer
• 200mm Wafer
• Others
Measurement Center By geography, the global Electronic Grade Polysilicon Market is divided into:
• North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
• East Asia
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Europe
• Germany
• United Kingdom
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine War and the emergence of COVID-19 have had a significant impact on the worldwide electronic grade polysilicon market. Due to the conflict and Ukraine's economic crisis, supplies of electronic grade polysilicon have been disrupted and demand for the material has decreased. The industry has also been impacted by COVID-19, which has caused a dramatic decline in demand for electronic goods worldwide. A shortage of electronic grade polysilicon has also resulted from the outbreak-related closure of plants in China. As a result, the sector is dealing with serious difficulties.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Global Electronic Grade Polysilicon Market
In the upcoming years, the global electronic grade polysilicon market is anticipated to expand at a healthy rate. The demand for semiconductors and solar cells is rising, and production technological advancements are also major contributors to this increase. However, there are certain obstacles to this growth as well, such as the high cost of raw materials and the difficulties in scalability.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
In the market for electronic grade polysilicon, the following are the main advantages for business participants and stakeholders:
• Growing demand for solar power: This trend is driving the worldwide electronic grade polysilicon market.
• Government incentives and favorable policies: These factors have a big impact on the growth of the market for polysilicon of the electronic grade.
• Need for efficient power conversion: Another key driver for the electronic grade polysilicon market is the need for efficient power conversion in
electronic devices.
Following is the list of TOC for the Global Electronic Grade Polysilicon Market
• Global Market - Executive Summary
• Global Electronic Grade Polysilicon Industry Outlook
• Global Market Overview
• Global Market Definition
• Market by Type
• Growth Rate by Type
• Market by Application
• Competitor Landscape by Players
• Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Key Companies Status
• Manufacturing Cost Analysis
• Growth Rate by Application
• Company Profiles
• Market Possibilities, Risks, Challenges, and Influencing Factors
• Examination of Value Chain and Sales Channels
• Research Findings
• Appendix
• Disclaimer
• Conclusion
