MEDICAL VENTILATOR MARKET IN THAILAND - MARKET OUTLOOK AND FORECAST 2020-2026
The Thai medical ventilator market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2020-2026.
Medical ventilator in Thailand Market Overview
A device that aids in breathing is known as a medical ventilator. The ventilator takes over breathing when a person is unable to do it on their own. A recent analysis predicts that the THAILAND medical ventilator market would expand rapidly over the next few years. Numerous variables, including the increased incidence of respiratory illnesses, the aging population, and the growing understanding of the value of ventilators in critical care, are responsible for this growth.
Market Segmentation
Non-invasive Ventilator (NIV) and Invasive Ventilator are the two types of ventilators that are readily available on the market (IV). Since NIV is less invasive and more comfortable for patients, it is the most widely utilized type of ventilator. Contrarily, patients who need additional assistance or have complicated medical issues are treated using IVs.
Thailand has a sophisticated healthcare system that includes many hospitals and clinics. Additionally, the government is offering a number of incentives to encourage the use of cutting-edge medical technologies, which is anticipated to support the expansion of the medical ventilator market in Thailand.
Prominent Key Players of the Medical ventilator in Thailand Market.
• Resmed
• Philips Healthcare
• Vyaire Medical
• Medtronic
• GE Healthcare
• Draeger
• Fisher＆Paykel Healthcare
• Teijin Pharma
• WEINMANN
• Yuwell
• Breas Medical
• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
• Aeonmed
• eVent Medical
• Hamilton Medical
• Airon Corporation
• ARI Medical
• Dima Italia
• SternMed
Key Market Segments Table: Medical ventilator in Thailand Market
Based on types, the Medical ventilator in Thailand Market is primarily split into:
• Non-invasive Ventilator
• Invasive Ventilator
Based on application, the Medical ventilator in Thailand Market is primarily split into:
• Home Use
• Hospitals and Clinics
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak and the Russia-Ukraine War both significantly impacted Thailand's medical ventilator business. Ventilators are among the medical supplies that are in short supply in the nation as a result of the war. Additionally, as hospitals treat individuals who have the virus, the COVID-19 pandemic has raised the demand for ventilators.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Medical ventilator in Thailand Market
The constantly expanding population of Thailand, the prevalence of respiratory disorders, and increased government healthcare spending are just a few of the factors that are fueling the country's medical ventilator industry. The high cost of ventilators and a shortage of qualified employees to operate them are just two of the difficulties that could limit the growth of this market.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
The following are some of the main advantages for stakeholders and industry participants:
(1) The demand for medical ventilators in Thailand will be fueled by the Thai government's emphasis on enhancing healthcare infrastructure and facilities to provide better patient care.
(2) The market for medical ventilators in Thailand will expand as chronic diseases like cancer and respiratory problems become more common.
(3) In addition, the demand for medical ventilators will be further fueled by Thailand's rising surgical procedure volume.
Why is a Medical ventilator in Thailand Market Research Report so Important?
• A medical ventilator market research study is crucial since it sheds light on the Thailand medical ventilator industry's competitive environment.
• The research also provides a thorough analysis of the market's current trends, drivers, and obstacles.
• The study offers insightful details on the major industry participants and their corporate strategies.
• The study can also be used to evaluate Thailand's competitive environment and spot prospective market entry possibilities.
