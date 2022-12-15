Active Recovery TMS Announces Expansion into the Puget Sound With New Clinic Opening

Active Recovery TMS Logo Outside the Kirkland clinic Inside the Kirkland clinic

Mental health clinic will open its Puget Sound office in Kirkland, WA this month. This will be the seventh location in the Pacific Northwest.

Our goal is to improve access to TMS and other mental health treatments for all patients in our region. Expanding into the Puget Sound has been a goal of ours for a long time.” — David Grano, CEO of Active Recovery TMS.

KIRKLAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington residents who want mental health services are waiting months for treatment. To meet this need, outpatient mental health clinic Active Recovery TMS is opening a new clinic in Kirkland on December 19.Washington lags behind other states regarding access to mental health care. In a 2022 report by Mental Health America , Washington was ranked #32 for access to mental health care. The same report ranked Washington in the bottom five states for the prevalence of mental health disorders in adults."Our goal is to improve access to TMS and other mental health treatments for all patients in our region. Expanding into the Puget Sound has been a goal of ours for a long time. We plan to continue our expansion in the new year," said David Grano, CEO of Active Recovery TMS.Active Recovery TMS provides people struggling with severe depression, anxiety, and OCD with several options for managing their mental health.The Kirkland clinic will provide the following services:- Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS)- Psychotherapy (talk therapy)- Medication management - starting in early 2023The clinic will provide people struggling with severe depression who haven't responded to medication with a valuable option for managing their mental health. TMS can reduce symptoms of depression or bring it under control with minimal side effects. It is a Food and Drug Administration-cleared treatment covered by many insurance plans, including most commercial plans, Medicare, Medicaid, the VA, and Tri-Care/Tri-West.Active Recovery TMS is currently accepting new patients for its new Eastside location at 4020 Lake Washington Blvd Suite 210, Kirkland, WA 98033. Call 503-719-4648 for a free consultation, or visit activerecoverytms.com for more information.About Active Recovery TMS: Active Recovery TMS is an outpatient mental health clinic treating patients since 2017. They use transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and psychotherapy to treat depression, OCD, and anxiety. TMS uses a highly focused, pulsed magnetic field (similar to an MRI) to target the brain regions involved in regulating mood. TMS can reduce symptoms of these disorders or bring them under control with minimal side effects. TMS is an FDA-cleared treatment covered by many insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid. This is a compelling option for those who have not had success with standard treatments like medication. Call 503-719-4648 or visit activerecoverytms.com for more information.# # #

