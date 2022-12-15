Nation’s Leading Test Prep Expert Urges 2023 College Applicants to Disengage from Study During & Focus on a Mental Detox

Preparing for 2023, Bruce Hanson, One of the Nation’s Top Test Prep Instructor shares simple yet effective ways to prepare for a successful year ahead

LOS ANGELOS , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , December 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Students and teachers are gearing up for a much needed winter break. After endless school days, their brain and mental health could be at their max capacity. While our minds clear and resets during the Holiday cheer, Bruce Hanson Education Wellness Expert, UCLA as a Test Prep Instructor and the Founder/CEO of First Choice Admissions shares important tips for a relaxing yet productive winter break!- Spend quality time with Family and Friends - It's time to make the most out of our Holidays and enjoy quality time. Holidays are rushed and busy. Soak it all in before it passes you by.- Stay Active - Going on walks, working out and reading, are activities you can help keep everything fresh without losing all the momentum you've gained this first trimester.- Create a bucket list for 2023 - Write out your goals and dedications for the year. Having a clear and written list of what you want to accomplish helps manifest these goals to come into reality. It also helps clear your busy mind and all the ideas you have stored up there.- Plan and revisit your scholarship and internship applications - Even though you don't have to worry about finishing it all right away, you might start applying for some of them. You can manage your time effectively and plan out the tasks you need to complete for your scholarship or internship application.- Embrace new changes coming in 2023 - This could be anything! New hair cut/color, clothes, changing up your spaces or even just manifesting the best version of yourself. No change is too small. Even the smallest changes can impact your personal view about yourself."Accept new developments in your life. Learn to take stock of your recent changes and consider how you might implement them in the upcoming new year." Says Hanson.After spending thousands of hours teaching and refining his approach, Hanson has helped hundreds of students hit their goals, shattering their own expectations and gaining acceptance to top schools. Featuring an innovative approach and materials created by Hanson himself, First Choice Admissions effectively unlocks the success secrets behind today's standardized tests to boost skills, confidence, and scores - a lot! The complete online self-study SAT/ACT course includes video lessons, written lessons, homework sets and 4 complete practice tests with question-by-question breakdowns.First Choice Admissions is so effective, they often raise SAT scores over 200 points, ACT scores over 10 points, and make students competitive for National Merit Scholarships. Plus, every course includes a risk-free 30-day money back guarantee. Learn more and try a demo course at FirstChoiceAdmissions.com. Follow @FirstChoiceAdmissions on Instagram for test study tips served up with Hanson's trademark humor. First Choice Admissions - The size of your wallet shouldn't limit the size of your opportunities!