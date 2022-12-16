VIZpin & PDQ Announce Complete Line of Battery-operated Smart Locks

VIZpin Logo VIZpin Smartkeys PDQ Logo

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIZpin and PDQ Manufacturing announced a complete line of battery-operated smart locks that works with VIZpin’s Smartkeys, Cloud-based Access Management tools and the Entegrity Smart Video Intercom app. The line includes PDQ’s award-winning cylindrical and mortise locks, interconnected locks, deadbolts, and exit devices/panic bars. This new line of products requires no wiring and no on-site network which significantly reduces installation and maintenance costs. It also means the locks can work for up to three years on four AA batteries.

“We looked at a lot of companies and chose VIZpin’s Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) because it is proven in the market with thousands of installations.” Commented Zach Klares, Vice President of Electronics. “We also knew our customers would appreciate how easy it is to set up and manage.”

VIZpin President and CEO Paul Bodell added “Our customers want to use VIZpin on many different types of doors in demanding environments, so we spoke to dozens of smart lock manufacturers. Most only had big box quality which wouldn’t last in commercial, multifamily or student housing applications. PDQ offered the highest quality products in the market with a wide range of options that could last much longer than the others. We also love that their products are designed and assembled in the USA.”

The cylindrical, mortise, non-motorized deadbolt and exit trim are currently in production and in stock. The non-motorized deadbolt locks will be available in early 2023.

