2023 Boca Raton Concours d'Elegance features David Spade, Dale Earnhardt Jr, Wayne Carini
The 16th Annual “Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance,” February 24-26, 2023, draws thousands of automotive enthusiasts and collectors from around the world.
The 16th Annual "Boca Raton Concours d'Elegance," presented by Mercedes-Benz and AutoNation, returns to The Boca Raton.
This exciting weekend of cars and stars features celebrities, festivities—and culminates with one of the world’s most prestigious displays of collector cars and cycles, hosted by Grand Marshal, Wayne Carini. All proceeds from the event benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.
The 16th Annual "Boca Raton Concours d'Elegance," returns to The Boca Raton, February 24-26, 2023. This renowned weekend event draws thousands of automotive enthusiasts and collectors from around the world.
This year, actor and comedian David Spade provides the laughs during Saturday night’s “Grand Gala,” as racing legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., Mary Barra, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of General Motors and Mindy Holman, Chair of Holman Enterprises, are honored with the “Automotive Lifetime Achievement Award.” The pinnacle of the weekend is Sunday’s “Concours d’Elegance”—the premier celebration of automotive history, featuring hundreds of vintage, antique and exotic automobiles and motorcycles on display to the public.
Founded and directed by Rita and Rick Case of The Rick Case Automotive Group, the Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance is the world’s largest Concours owned by a charity, and fully benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, which serves thousands of at-risk youth. “To date, the event has raised more than $10 million for the charity,” says Event Co-Founder Rita Case.
This year’s event Chair is Frank Peña, President of Potamkin Auto Group.
A Fun-Filled Weekend of Events
Friday, February 24th: Concours weekend kicks-off with a Private VIP Welcome Reception at The Boca Raton. This invitation only event is exclusively for “Automotive Lifetime Achievement Award” Winners, “Big Wheel” Members, Celebrity Guests and VIP Sponsors.
Saturday, February 25th: Grand Gala Dinner and Auction at The Boca Raton treats guests to an elegant cocktail reception, gourmet dinner and the chance to bid on exquisite auction items—including exotic vacation packages and one-of-a-kind experiences. During the evening, Concours’ Chairs will recognize American Race Car Champion and team owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., (50 victories and two NASCAR® championships, two-time Daytona 500 winner and 2021 NASCAR® Hall of Fame inductee), Automotive Dealer Mindy Holman, Chair of Holman Enterprises, and Automotive Manufacturer Mary Barra, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of General Motors with their respective “Automotive Lifetime Achievement Awards.” The evening concludes with an exclusive, live performance by actor and comedian David Spade.
Sunday, February 27th: The pinnacle of the weekend, the 16th Annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance, presented by the Rick Case Automotive Group. Join Grand Marshal, Wayne Carini, host of television’s “Chasing Classic Cars,” at The Boca Raton for one of the world’s largest and most revered automotive events. Adults and children alike will marvel at over 200 meticulously restored cars and motorcycles from every period—some one of a kind. Walk the show field, as judges critique these masterpieces and meet the owners, who are competing for top prizes and national recognition.
This year’s Concours’ pays homage to the Marque of the Year, Pre-War Cadillac. Additionally, this year’s AutomobileCollector of the Year, Jack Boyd Smith Jr., will showcase impeccable examples of the 1937 Cord 812 Phaeton Convertible (originally owned by Amelia Earhart), the 1933 Chrysler Imperial LeBaron (one of fewer than 20 still in existence) and several other automotive rarities. Many of those masterpieces brought back to their original splendor by this year’s Restoration Company of the Year, LaVine Restorations.
Tickets available now at www.BocaCDE.com.
**Food & Beverage -- During the weekend**
In addition to “Grab and Go” options on Sunday, The Boca Raton restaurants will be available during the Boca Raton Concours weekend: Sadelle's, Palm Court and Mulligans
About The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) is a non-profit 501(c) (3) private agency, dedicated to helping young people improve their lives by building self-esteem and developing values and skills during their critical period of growth. Serving thousands of at-risk youths, ages 6-18 each year from its 13 Broward County-area clubs, their purpose is to inspire and enable children to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. BGCBC has once again received the coveted 4 stars rating (out of 4 stars) for the 11th year in a row. Only 3% of the Non-Profits in the USA have achieved this level of excellence from Charity Navigator. Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is located at 877 NW 61st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For more information www.bgcbc.org.
About AutoNation, Inc.
AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric. Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.
About The Rick Case Automotive Group
The Rick Case Automotive Group celebrates its 60th year in business in 2022.
The Rick Case Automotive Group has been honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer and is one of the largest auto groups in America. With 14 dealerships in Florida and Georgia, the Rick Case Automotive Group offers Honda, Hyundai, Genesis, IONIQ, Volkswagen, Kia, Acura, Audi, Mazda, Maserati, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Honda Motorcycles and E-Z-GO golf carts. Rick Case dealerships are number one for sales volume in the markets they serve, some rank as America’s largest dealers. The Group’s national headquarters are located at 14500 W. Sunrise Blvd. in Sunrise, FL. Visit www.RickCase.com.
