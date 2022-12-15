B.C. Walker Releases Debut Novel, The Meadowlark

Dual-timeline novel features important historical events in Southeastern Idaho (homesteading, The Great Feeder, town building) and modern journey to find roots

I always felt an 'Idaho' story rumbling around my mind, one that finally came crashing together after visiting several Idaho cemeteries over one Memorial Day weekend one year.” — B.C. Walker, author

PROVO, UTAH, US, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First-time novelist, B.C. Walker today announced the release of The Meadowlark, a dual-timeline book featuring historical fiction and a modern journey to find family roots as well as a sweet romance.

"I finally published my novel—what a rush!" said B.C. Walker, author. "The Meadowlark heavily covers the development of the Great Feeder, an important irrigation development in the winter of 1895 that brought water to over 100,000 acres and led to what we now know as the famous Idaho potato. The story aligns with my own family’s homesteading of that area - all four of my great-grandparents arrived there as pioneers around 1885. It further develops a fictional town called Willow Creek where a modern character named Emma Rose arrives to explore her own family roots. The book has several twists and offers a bit of mystery, romance, self-help advice, and more."

Here’s an overview:

"In 1885, southeastern Idaho was the last part of the country to open for homesteading. Young Cassie Rapp arrives with her family to farm a country overrun by sagebrush and lacking water. With others they meet, they harness the mighty Snake River and turn 100,000 acres of barren earth into the rich farm community it is today.

"Meanwhile, modern-day character Emma Rose, a notable speaker and business consultant, is trying to make sense of her recently deceased father’s request to be buried in a small Idaho town. Her journey of discovery begins from there.

"The Meadowlark is a sweeping saga of generations of powerful women set against the building of the American West and a modern discovery of deep family roots. Rich in historical detail and human emotion, this is the story of the uphill struggles endured by the people settling this country and the pride, perseverance, and faith it takes to succeed then or now."

Walker said, "Early reviews are very gratifying—all 5 stars! I was born in that part of Idaho and lived there until I was 13. I always felt an 'Idaho' story rumbling around my mind, one without any organizing force that finally came crashing together after visiting several Idaho cemeteries over one Memorial Day weekend one year. Individual stories began combining in my mind—words from headstones and linking to rich histories at familysearch.org that had been uploaded by caring family historians."

Walker said, "A big thanks to the unnamed former secretary of the Farmer’s Friend Company who tipped me off to the book Pioneer Irrigation: Upper Snake River Valley (1955), a book that inspired me beyond measure and told me more about Water District No. 36 than most around me wanted to hear. Thanks to Kate B. Carter and her team from the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers for compiling that book—a treasure trove of pioneer interviews and canal company records.

And to the small towns of Southeastern Idaho that shaped my boyhood and continue to tug at my heart. They’re all a part of Willow Creek—somewhere special."

The Meadowlark can be found in Kindle and print at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BMSRK4QP. It will be available before January 2023 in audio format.

About B.C. Walker

--------

B.C. Walker is an award-winning essayist and author. Walker regularly speaks, presents, and teaches. More details can be found at bcwalker.com.

###

