St. Lucie County, Florida Selected by the Department of Energy for $15K Solar Adoption Program

FlaSEIA continues working to ensure programs like SolarAPP+ provide opportunities for Floridians to more quickly achieve affordable energy independence.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, FLORIDA, US, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Lucie County, Florida has been selected by the NREL, the National Laboratory funded by the Department of Energy, as one of 12 communities nationwide to adopt the innovative solar permitting platform SolarAPP+. Through the program, St. Lucie County is eligible to receive $15,000 if SolarAPP+ is adopted successfully.

SolarAPP+ is an online platform that instantly issues permits for code-compliant residential rooftop photovoltaic (PV) and battery systems. Permitting can often slow the process for residential solar and battery installations. Current permitting delays are estimated to increase solar cost by $7,000 per project. With the convergence of increased consumer interest in solar installation and federal legislative momentum, clearing this potential bottleneck of long review timelines and complicated permitting applications is imperative. SolarAPP+ provides local governments, installers and homeowners with a streamlined process to achieve clean power generation from the sun more quickly.

“Florida is only behind California in residential solar installations. We’re excited about NREL’s announcement and eager to see residential solar continue to grow in St. Lucie County,” said Ben Millar, President of Florida Solar Energy Industries Association (FlaSEIA). “Florida’s solar market is thriving thanks to the hard work of FlaSEIA members. SolarAPP+ will help make the permitting process more efficient and help AHJs reduce costs, allowing Floridians to more quickly achieve affordable energy independence.”

“We are thrilled to be the first county in Florida selected to receive the SolarAPP+ award. Our team will be working closely with Administration and IT after the new year to implement the program requirements and look forward to the efficiencies it will bring to St. Lucie County,” said Doug Harvey, St. Lucie County Building Official.

"The International Code Council applauds St. Lucie County for embracing strategies and technologies that help to drive community-wide clean energy. The adoption of SolarAPP+ is a forward-thinking move that will allow business owners and homeowners to complete more solar-based projects quickly and safely, " said Dottie M. Mazzarella, Vice President, Government Relations, International Code Council.

SolarAPP+ has already approved more than 10,000 permits across jurisdictions, including successful programs in Arizona, California, Illinois and Texas. Since SolarAPP+ provides an immediate permit for those communities vetted and determined to be eligible, projects have been installed about two weeks faster under the program.

In St. Lucie County and across Florida, FlaSEIA continues to work tirelessly to ensure programs like SolarAPP+ and others are helping both new and existing solar customers reap benefits from their rooftop PV systems.

About FlaSEIA

The Florida Solar Energy Industries Association (FlaSEIA) is a nonprofit trade association. Since 1977, we have been dedicated to protecting and promoting the interests of the solar energy industry in Florida. This longevity, along with stringent contractor licensure and system certification standards, is largely responsible for consumer confidence and industry growth. Upholding the highest ethical standards, our professional members exemplify quality, safety and performance. More than 450,000 solar installations across the state exhibit our members’ commitment to making solar Florida’s natural energy choice.