Bulk Container Packaging Market to Expand at a Notable CAGR of ~10%, Revenue of ~USD 35 Million

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, December 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Bulk Container Packaging Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global bulk container packaging market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 35 million by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~10%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 20 million in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of bulk container packaging market worldwide are the increased export and demand of alcohol.Market Definition of Bulk Container PackagingA bulk container is made to hold and move huge volumes of bulk liquids and granules, including chemicals, medications, solvents, and food ingredients. Large cargo ships and even extremely long monster truck trailers are used to convey bulk container goods. Moreover, flexitank provides a value-added benefit over other bulk containers. Installation and loading of these tanks take less time. Additionally, the flexitanks are dominating the transportation process due to their superior properties, such as their light weight, low payload, and little danger of contamination.Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4512 Global Bulk Container Packaging Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global bulk container packaging market can majorly be attributed to the rising concern towards the environment safety is prompting development of new technologies. For instance, Greif, Inc., a well-known provider of industrial packaging and product services, will introduce a high-performance and environmentally friendly jerrycan in Brazil. These jerrycans encompasses packaging of chemicals, agrochemicals, scents and beverages as well. On the other hand, the market growth can also be attributed to growing business and trading of bulk cargos through international and national water bodies. is also projected to drive the market growth. For instance, the global merchant fleet loaded over 3000 million tons of bulk cargo using bulk commodities in 2018.The global bulk container packaging market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Propelled export of alcohol all across the worldHigher shipping of chemical industry worldwideNew product launches by key market playersGrowing demand of spices in the worldRise in import and export by food industryGlobal Bulk Container Packaging Market: Restraining FactorThe supply chain industry is severely impacted by the onset of the pandemic, the business requires heavy capital investment, and there is various risk of the products to get damaged during the shipment. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global bulk container packaging market during the forecast period.For more information about this report visit@ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/bulk-container-packaging-market/4512 Global Bulk Container Packaging Market SegmentationBy Product Type (Bulk Containers, Bulk Container Liners, Flexitanks, and Others)By Materials (Plastic, PP, PVC, LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, Metals, Wood, Paperboard, Fiber, and Others)By End User (Food & Beverage, Petroleum & Lubricants, Paint & Dyes, Pharmaceuticals, and Others)Out of all, the food and beverage segment is to garner the maximum revenue by the end of 2033. The segment growth is expected on the account of higher use of bulk packaging for the export and import of edible products. By 2022, it was projected that the food and beverage segment will create a total of 0.75 billion dollars in sales. Furthermore, according to the World Integrated Trade Solutions (WITS), the United States export nearly USD 90 million worth of food products.By RegionThe Asia Pacific bulk container packaging market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. The Asia Pacific market growth is attributed to rise in the number middle-class population and burgeoning micro, small & medium business. The export percentage of all of India’s goods to the MSME sector was estimated by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBFE) to be close to 49.4% in 2021 and 49.8% in 2020. The Asia Pacific bulk container packaging market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. The Asia Pacific market growth is attributed to rise in the number middle-class population and burgeoning micro, small & medium business. The export percentage of all of India's goods to the MSME sector was estimated by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBFE) to be close to 49.4% in 2021 and 49.8% in 2020. Moreover, China's trade surplus for goods increased from USD 425.2 billion in 2019 to USD 535,37 billion in 2020, according to World Bank data from 2021.The market research report on global bulk container packaging also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). Key Market Players Featured in the Global Bulk Container Packaging MarketSome of the key players of the global bulk container packaging market are Greif, Inc., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, Berry Global Inc., Winpak Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, DS Smith Plc, International Paper Company,Hoover Circular Solutions, Bemis Manufacturing Company, Amcor Limited, and others.

