The Untold Stories Of A Woman

Present Suffering, Future Glory

An Intimate Portrait of Diane S. Abernathy’s Life

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diane Abernathy has written a beautiful, poignant, and honest book about her life entitled "Present Suffering, Future Glory." She has captured the trials, tribulations, and triumphs that all people face in life while struggling to find meaning and purpose in this world.

The story of how she lost her husband and son is a tragic one, but it is one that Diane Abernathy handles with grace and poise. She writes about the loss of her husband with such honesty that any reader can't help but feel her pain. She also allows readers to see her journey through the eyes of someone who has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder as well as someone who has attempted suicide.

Amazon reader Connie K. said, "It is a very emotional book, but I found myself reading it in one sitting. It was hard to put down because it was so real and raw. The author has written this book beautifully, and it will leave you wanting more."

Diane shared how God used her to help others who were coping with similar losses. And as candid as she is about sharing her private personal troubles, she shares tips that make readers laugh and cry at the same time.

This book is highly recommended to anyone who is struggling with faith or any other issue in life. Radiate hope like Diane; grab a copy now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores worldwide.


