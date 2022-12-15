A story of a mother’s love, sacrifices, and faith
Diane S. Abernathy shares her real-life story and how she endured it allTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One tragic accident can cause someone’s life trajectory to shift in an instant. This is the personal story of author Diane S. Abernathy and how she dealt with life’s hardships and pain. For mothers, nothing hurts more than seeing their children get harmed.
August 12, 1995 was the worst day in the lives of the author and her family. James Abernathy, the fifteen-year-old son of Larry and Diane Abernathy, got involved in a tragedy that changed his life, forever. Marco Polo, a seemingly harmless game of tag played in a swimming pool—who would've thought that this would result in James having permanent paralysis from the shoulders down?
This hurt James' parents all the most, especially Diane. Author Diane S. Abernathy reveals that she has a mental condition and in the year 2017, she attempted suicide. Her husband of forty-three years was also diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. How did Diane survive all these challenges?
Ann, an avid reader of the book, speaks highly of this release as she says; “This story is written by an author who understands pain and devastating loss as she takes her readers through her life and the lives of her beloved family."
Readers will be taken down the emotional route, envisioning what it’s like to be in Diane S. Abernathy’s shoes. Present Suffering, Future Glory by Diane S. Abernathy is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover. For more information, visit https://www.dianesabernathy.us/.
Diane was also interviewed by Rick Bratton on his show This Week in America. To watch the interview, please click here.
